How Star Trek: Lower Decks Lovingly Skewers Classic Trek Movies

Parity…or parody?

Of course, McMahan is referring to William Shatner’s turn in the director’s chair in Star Trek V: The Final Frontierwhich received few critical acclaim.

“Listen, we all know you get a great Star Trek movie and then a less great Star Trek movie,” McMahan jokes about the old odd/even-numbered Trek movie myth. “I love ALL Star Trek movies, but I’d heard they go back and forth.”

This is the sequel to Mariner’s holo program Crisis Point: The Rise of Vindicta from season one, episode 9 (aptly titled “Crisis Point”). Mike talks about it and the reasoning behind the sequel.

“We wanted to make a film that challenged the idea that there were good or bad Star Trek movies,” says McMahan. “They’re all good Star Trek movies because you can be in Star Trek for two hours. If you’re lucky, in a theater. That’s my take on it, after watching a ‘bad Star Trek movie’ a hundred times I just don’t believe there are any bad ones. I mean, it’s better to watch a Star Trek movie than a damn normal one.”

As a result, Boimler’s “movie” contains multiple references to the first five original crew films, including such deep cuts as Rutherford getting excited about the Star Trek II: The Revenge of Khan Commodore 64-style graphics used in this episode, or the top of the Regula One Space Station stuck atop an asteroid. There are even details like the unknown laser barrier device seen in Khan .’s Wrath and even in Airplane II – a movie that also starred William Shatner. But maybe the biggest one will come at the end of the episode, which is a special tribute to Star Trek: Generations, in which Captain Kirk sacrifices himself. The guest star at the end, offering valuable advice to Boimler on how to face death, is the icing on the cake of the episode.