How short term will global inflation be?

Investors assumed inflation would ease next year with the threat of an economic slump sufficient to drive the price cut. With a sigh of relief, they hoped all this would happen in time to avoid much higher interest rates and a long and deep downturn.

They even invented the pivot, the probability that the US Federal Reserve and other central banks would cut interest rates early next year to avert a recession.

But Jay Powell, the chairman of the Fed, used his speech at the central bankers’ conference in Jackson Hole to bury that idea.

He spoke briefly, but fiercely. He made it clear that the Fed has only one goal, which is to reduce inflation. Rates will go higher and stay higher to make this happen. It may cause some economic damage, but for the Fed, that’s a necessary cost to prevent inflation from becoming entrenched in the behavior of employers, employees and consumers.

This loud talk wiped the smiles of stock market investors as they realized it meant stagnating sales and declining profit margins.

Bond market investors were apparently less intimidated, implying through their moves that they still feel that inflation will fall next year and that further substantial hikes in US interest rates on longer-term government debt would not be necessary.

The US is in a stronger position than most of the rest of the democratic world because it is self-sufficient in gas and produces much of the oil and other energy it needs.

President Joe Biden’s battle against inflation revolved around the price of motor fuels, which has already fallen sharply as the price of crude oil has fallen. He was less concerned about signs of some wage increases reaching new highs, as he sympathizes with organized labor at a time of cost-of-living squeeze.

In Europe, on the whole, the choices are more stark. Inflation is still rising, mainly due to the staggering rise in energy costs. Meanwhile, the economic slowdown is already pronounced, especially in Germany and Italy, as consumers feel the impact of gas and electricity prices.

It is true that Putin’s removal of a significant portion of Europe’s gas supply on the pretext of having to maintain pipelines or punish countries for refusing Russia’s trade terms has significantly increased economic tensions.

It is also true that Europe would face energy problems in any case next winter, as the policy of a rapid transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources began to reduce the availability of energy.

Europe is stuck with high and rising energy prices taking up an increasing share of incomes, with the prospect of reduced demand, tighter profits and reduced employment from non-energy purchases. It also drives up the cost of most products and services because they require energy.

Europe’s energy problems need time to resolve. The terrible war in Ukraine continues with no early prospect of peace. Russia’s reputation as a reliable trading partner has long been damaged, so the need to diversify away from Russian gas remains.

For more than one winter, Europe has seen a lowering of living standards due to expensive energy, a need to curb energy consumption and resulting stagflation. As China suffers a hot summer, drought and its tough anti-Covid policies, the global economy looks to the US for leadership.

The markets may still be able to take their cue next year, but before they do, we need to see if the Fed will be happy with its work on inflation.

I’m waiting for better opportunities to spend the money. The time is approaching when better yields are offered on longer-term bonds. When markets and the Fed think inflation is under control, it will look attractive. US bonds offer the best potential given their interest rates and the stronger US position relative to energy. We need to see more of the economic slowdown before additional stocks are a must-have for the portfolio.

Sir John Redwood is global chief strategist for Charles Stanley. The FT Fund is a dummy portfolio designed to demonstrate how investors can use a wide variety of ETFs to gain exposure to global equity markets while keeping investment costs low. john.redwood@ft.com