How shoppers are scoring a massive box of 50 beauty buys for $55 – and it is valued at almost $500
- Retailer Cosmetic Capital offers a beauty package for just $55
- Each box contains 50 products worth a staggering $494.05
- Customers online rushed to buy the incredible product, but it is now sold out
- The all-in-one package is ideal for those looking to top up their beauty kit
- But some of the products are for men
Bargain hunters are rushing to buy a $55 beauty pack that includes 50 different hair and makeup products.
Retailer Cosmetic Capital began offering the set as part of a half-yearly sale, but it quickly sold out online.
The incredible bundle is valued at $494.05 and contains products from a wide range of popular brands – including MCO Beauty, L’Oreal, elf, Toni & Guy and more.
A mum-of-two in Sydney spotted the bargain online and shared the product details with others in the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook group.
‘They have a list of the things that are included in the package. Worth seeing!’ she wrote.
The all-in-one box is ideal for those looking to top up their beauty kit as it is packed with makeup essentials including concealer, lipstick, eye shadow, foundation, bronzer, lip gloss and nail polish.
Other products include tanning oil, hair masks, blonde hair tones, conditioner, eyebrow pencils, moisturizer, cleanser, face wash and hair oil.
Some managed to get their hands on the bundle before it sold out online.
‘Thanks for the share will definitely order one,’ one woman wrote, another added: ‘These are so worth the money I always buy them great gifts.’
But a few shoppers were left disappointed because they didn’t realize some of the products are for men – such as the Klim shaving gel and shower scrub.
‘I got one and was a bit disappointed. More conditioner but no shampoo, quite a bit of men’s stuff which is great if you have a partner I guess,” one person wrote.
‘Received mine but it has a lot of men’s stuff in it. It wasn’t worth it to me, added another.
What is included in the beauty package?
- Australis Self Tan Oil Exotic Bronze 100ml
- Australis Self Tan Oil Intense Dark Brown 100ml
- Beauty Benefits Best Face Forward Concealer Medium
- Beauty Benefits Best Face Forward Foundation Medium 10ml
- Beauty benefits Best Face Forward Foundation Medium Deep 10ml
- Beauty Benefits Color Squad Eyeshadow Chocolate Brown
- Beauty Benefits Color Squad Eyeshadow Deep Plum
- Beauty Benefits Color Squad Eyeshadow Sugar
- Beauty Benefits Color Squad Eyeshadow Toasted Brown
- Beauty Benefits Color Squad Lipstick Bright Blossom
- Beauty Benefits Color Squad Lipstick Cool Mauve
- Beauty Benefits Glow With The Flow Bronzer Brazilian Tan
- Beauty Benefits Lasting Flush Matte Liquid Lip Color Berry Glam
- Beauty Benefits So Lit Lip Gloss Flamingo Pink
- elf Shape & Stay Wax Pencil Clear 1.4g
- Hair Donut Blonde Beige
- INC.redible Listen Hard Girl Real Neon Lip Paint I’m Hot RN
- Klim Face Moisturizer + Sunscreen SPF15 For Him 150ml
- Klim Face Wash 150ml
- Klim Freshen Deep Cleanse Shower Scrub 375ml
- Klim Shave Aqua Cool Shave Gel
- L’Oreal Colorista Spray Hair Color 1 Day Lavender Hair 75ml
- L’Oreal Colorista Spray Hair Color 1 Day Rose Gold Hair 75ml
- L’Oreal Flash Pro Hair Make Up Colorful Hair Dancing Pink 60ml
- L’Oreal Flash Pro Hair Makeup Colorful Hello Holo 60ml
- L’Oreal Le Liner Signature Eyeliner 03 Rouge Noir Angora
- Maybelline SuperStay 7 Days Gel Nail Color 490 Hot Salsa 10ml
- Maybelline SuperStay 7days Gel Nail Color 25 Crystal Clear 10ml
- MCoBeauty Brow Stroke Pen Blonde 1.5 ml
- MCoBeauty Cover & Treat Hydrating Concealer Light 3g
- MCoBeauty Duo Brow Crayon + Highlighter Blond Light/Medium
- MCoBeauty Face Glam Eye & Body Jewels Desert Rose
- MCoBeauty Glitter Palette
- MCoBeauty Matte Cream Lip Crayon Bliss
- MCoBeauty Matte Cream Lip Crayon Dream
- MCoBeauty Metallic Eyeshadow Luna 8ml
- MCoBeauty Metallic Eyeshadow Showstopper 8ml
- MCoBeauty Pout Glass Ultra Shine Lip Gloss Wonder
- MCoBeauty Summer Lovin’ Glam Hair Slides 2pk
- MCoBeauty Ultra Stay Liquid Matte Liquid Lipstick Dusty Mauve 4.7ml
- Miss Sporty 1′ To Shine Nail Polish 350 7ml
- Miss Sporty Precious Shine Lipgloss 400 Divine Mauve 7.4ml
- ModelCo Lip Lacquer Liquid lipstick Casablanca 5ml
- Palmers Natural Fusion hair mask Chia seeds & Argan oil 60g
- Palmers Pre-Shampoo Zero Break works on the hair before shampoo 60g
- Rimmel Lip Art Graphic Liner & Liquid Lipstick 760 Now or Never
- Rimmel Lip Art Graphic Liner & Liquid Lipstick 810 Be Free
- Schwarzkopf Extra Care Blonde Toner Hair Repair 200ml
- SwissCare Instant Hand Sanitizer With Vitamin E & Aloe 59ml
- Toni & Guy Conditioner Long Lengths 250ml