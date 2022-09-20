How shoppers are scoring a massive box of 50 beauty buys for $55 – and it is valued at almost $500

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bargain hunters are rushing to buy a $55 beauty pack that includes 50 different hair and makeup products.

Retailer Cosmetic Capital began offering the set as part of a half-yearly sale, but it quickly sold out online.

The incredible bundle is valued at $494.05 and contains products from a wide range of popular brands – including MCO Beauty, L’Oreal, elf, Toni & Guy and more.

Retailer Cosmetic Capital began offering the set as part of a half-yearly sale, but it quickly sold out online

The incredible bundle is valued at $494.05 and contains products from a wide range of popular brands – including MCO Beauty, L’Oreal, elf, Toni & Guy and more

A mum-of-two in Sydney spotted the bargain online and shared the product details with others in the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook group.

‘They have a list of the things that are included in the package. Worth seeing!’ she wrote.

The all-in-one box is ideal for those looking to top up their beauty kit as it is packed with makeup essentials including concealer, lipstick, eye shadow, foundation, bronzer, lip gloss and nail polish.

Other products include tanning oil, hair masks, blonde hair tones, conditioner, eyebrow pencils, moisturizer, cleanser, face wash and hair oil.

The all-in-one box is ideal for those looking to top up their beauty kit as it’s packed with makeup essentials, including concealer, lipstick, eyeshadow, foundation, bronzer, lip gloss and nail polish (pictured: MCOBeauty Duo Brow Crayon and Highlighter)

But a few shoppers were left disappointed because they didn’t realize some of the products are for men – such as the Klim shaving gel and shower scrub

Some managed to get their hands on the bundle before it sold out online.

‘Thanks for the share will definitely order one,’ one woman wrote, another added: ‘These are so worth the money I always buy them great gifts.’

But a few shoppers were left disappointed because they didn’t realize some of the products are for men – such as the Klim shaving gel and shower scrub.

‘I got one and was a bit disappointed. More conditioner but no shampoo, quite a bit of men’s stuff which is great if you have a partner I guess,” one person wrote.

‘Received mine but it has a lot of men’s stuff in it. It wasn’t worth it to me, added another.