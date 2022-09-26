How Shania Twain, 57, maintains her youthful appearance – as country star wows in topless shoot

After four decades in the music industry, Shania Twain has revealed that she is still as confident as ever by stripping down for a topless photo shoot.

The Canadian superstar, 57, looked sensational as she posed in just a pair of heeled boots and a fringed skirt, using her hands and a cowboy hat to protect her modesty.

Shania (née Eilleen Edwards) explained that the decision behind the shoot was to show the world that she is “comfortable” in her own skin while doing her part to foster self-love and acceptance.

After her diagnosis with Lyme disease in 2013, the Your Still The One singer has made a conscious effort to love her body through her diet and lifestyle. Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium that is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks.

The most common symptoms of the disease are fever, headache, fatigue, and a rash called erythema migrans. The disease can usually be treated with antibiotics. But if left untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart and nervous symptoms and be fatal.

The country legend had to retrain her voice after she developed dysphonia as a result of the chronic illness – affects the muscles of the larynx.

Since then, she has talked about taking care of her body through regular exercise, such as walking and horseback riding.

Meanwhile, the long-lived vegetarian is open about cutting sugar and junk food from her diet, while also revealing how she uses natural products in a homemade scrub to keep her skin supple.

Here, FEMAIL looks at how Twain maintained her youthful appearance using green smoothies, power walking, and olive oil cleanse.

Always stay active: Shania uses her love for horse riding and tennis to stay active

The hitmaker is an enthusiastic rider and has several horses in her stable

Shania has showcased her lithe figure in iconic outfits throughout her career – pictured in the 1998 That Don’t Impress Me Much video

Shania often shares pictures of herself riding on social media, while she also enjoys walking, cycling and playing tennis

The Ontario native always tries to stay active, whether that’s by simply walking, horseback riding or playing tennis.

In 2017, the I’m Gonna Getcha Good singer told The Cut that her gym’s tennis court is a great place to do some cardio.

She explained: ‘I always say the tennis court is my gym – I love tennis. I started playing it with my son when he was about seven. I was older, early forties. With tennis, I forget I’m training because it’s a game.

“If I can play tennis regularly — which is, again, depending on where I am — playing three to five times a week isn’t for me.”

Elsewhere, the singer is all about getting into those steps and making sure he walks as much as possible.

“If I’m going to take shortcuts because I’m traveling and I can’t handle the environment around me or my schedule is too much, walking is my main thing,” she explained.

“If I have to go to an appointment, I’ll try to walk there or back, because playing tennis isn’t always easy when I have a busy work schedule.”

Relying on Mother Nature: Why the Singer Prefers Homemade Skincare Products to Keep Her Skin Looking and Feeling Great

The singer uses a simple blend of sugar and olive oil to exfoliate and keep her skin glowing

The singer (pictured left in 1998) uses sunscreen and a vitamin C complex every day to maintain her youthful appearance

As she continues to fight Lyme disease, Shania told The Cut that wellness is “more of a focus in my life with age.”

She stated, “You just see yourself differently in the mirror every day, and you feel different when you push your body, and you take wellness less for granted.”

When it comes to preserving her look, the singer has admitted that she’ll never leave the house with proper SPF coverage and makes sure to reapply on long days so she’s fully protected from UV rays.

“I exfoliate every day, I wear sunscreen every day and I also use a C complex. That made a huge difference to my skin,” Twain explained.

Meanwhile, the No One Needs to Know singer eschews expensive exfoliators for her own homemade facial scrub using simple ingredients found in the kitchen.

She said, ‘This is going to sound weird, but since I travel so much, I take sugar and a little olive oil or any face cream I have on hand and mix it with a little warm water. , and I gently scrub my face. I came up with it myself.

“It’s very hard to find an exfoliator that I really like. I’ve tried so many. I’ve also tried very fine sand, but it’s a bit too abrasive. Sugar works well because it softens with a little warm water and it’s not harsh on the skin.’

In fact, olive oil is a staple in her beauty regimen, with the pop star adding, “Olive oil is everything. I mix olive oil with any lotion for my body.

“I use olive oil on my face when I’m cleaning. I use olive oil on the ends of my hair when it’s dry. It’s the star product in my life.’

In a 2020 interview with Glamor, she shared more about the origins of her love for olive oil.

“My mother and grandmothers had permed hair for most of their adult lives, so they learned that applying heated olive oil to the hair and wrapping it in a plastic cap overnight didn’t break the hair and soften the curls,” she explains. from.

Sticking to the Diet: How the Old Vegetarian Is Swapping Sugar and Junk Food for Green Smoothies and Healthy Snacks

The nation’s superstar sticks to a protein-based diet that includes lots of vegetables and no meat

Although she avoids sugar, the singer balances clean eating with the occasion of indulgence

The country superstar sticks to a protein-based diet that’s high in veggies and no meat — and does her best to avoid sugar and junk foods in her daily meals.

Shania once called her vegetarian eating habits her secret to aging and even travels with a blender to ensure she can make healthy smoothies when she’s on tour or at work events.

The singer told E! Insider in 2018 that while she gets stricter with her diet during her tour, she never limits herself from the strange treat because “you have to live”.

SHANIA’S TYPICAL MEAL PLAN Breakfast: coconut water, avocado and apple smoothie Lunch: Lentils, quinoa, chickpeas and salad Snacks: Walnuts and almonds or an avocado, apple, blueberry and almond smoothie Dinner: Stir-fry Tofu

She explained: “As I get closer to touring, I get a lot disciplined. There’s a point where I start weaning chips and I start weaning my green smoothies, but I’m generally always very conscientious about what I eat.”

Meanwhile, she previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “I stick to a mix of really raw, whole foods every day. I make sure to eat vegetables every day, and nuts and foods that have not been processed. I do that every day.

“If you end up eating bread, rice and pasta to satisfy yourself, then you probably aren’t necessarily eating healthier. You may be saving yourself some of the drawbacks of eating meat. But you don’t necessarily benefit from eating the starch.’

On a typical day, the singer prefers a liquid form of breakfast—usually mixing coconut water, avocado, and an apple into a smoothie.

She told The Cut: “When I don’t have access to coconut water, it’s blueberries and almonds — that’s one of my favorite things to eat. I try to eat first thing in the morning when I get up before showering or anything like that.”

For lunch, Shania prefers lean protein options packed with non-starchy vegetables, such as lentil bowls, quinoa, chickpeas, and salad.

The star mainly snacks on walnuts and almonds and uses smoothies to avoid the temptation of chips.

“I stay away from junk food. I make that avocado smoothie — I have a blender all over my hotel room — as a filling between meals so I don’t feel hungry all day,” she previously explained.

As for dinner, Shania continues her vegetarian diet with meals like tofu stir-fry — though she balances clean eating with the occasional indulgence, like dill pickle chips and French fries.