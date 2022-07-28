How Saudi-backed mega-millions tournament at Trump’s Bedminster has torn golf apart

It has ripped golf apart and sparked outrage among 9/11 bereaved families — so what’s the Saudi-backed LIV series Trump is hosting today on his Bedminster course.

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, is hosting the third event for LIV Golf this year, with the ex-president promoting the event in interviews.

The former president controversially agreed to host the event at his club after being dumped by the PGA in 2016 and again in 2021 following the Capitol riots.

We examine why the latest golf competition is causing controversy in golf and political tension:

Where are the matches played?

The first of the eight tournament series kicked off earlier this year at the Centurion Club in London.

Before heading to Bedminster this weekend, players went to Portland’s Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club earlier this month.

Players then head to the International in Boston, Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago and Trump Doral – with five of the eight in the US.

Other hosts include Stonehill Golf Club in Bangkok and Royal Greens Golf Club in Jeddah.

Ten tournaments are scheduled for 2023 and 14 for 2024 and 2025.

How did the competition come about?

LIV golf announced they would be launching their own worldwide professional tour in 2019 to rival the PGA.

Former world No. 1 Greg Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf last October, with legend Jack Nicklaus saying he turned down an offer of more than $100 million to complete the job.

In February 2022, LIV Golf announced a $400 million investment for 10 years in the Asian Tour at the Saudi International.

Ex-professional and face of the series Greg Norman is the CEO of the new series, which has been injected with millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund

Who is funding the LIV competition?

The professional tour is currently supported by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The PIF, a financial arm of the Saudi Arabian government, has put millions into the new league and has reportedly paid out between $90 million and $200 million to golf stars.

What is the format for LIV Golf tournaments?

It will consist of three 18-hole roads taking place over three days, using a traditional stroke play format with a shotgun start.

Individual winners will be crowned, but the 48-man field will be divided into 12 teams of four and the captains will picture three players in a snake draft before each event.

During the first two rounds of a tournament, the team’s two best scores count, for the final round, the three best scores count and the team with the lowest combined score at the end wins the team portion of the tournament.

Why is Trump hosting two of the contests?

The PGA announced in 2014 that the 2022 PGA Championship would be hosted at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

It was the first time one of his courses had been chosen to host a major golf tournament, but he was then dumped by the PGA in 2016 and again in 2021 after the Capitol riots.

Trump controversially agreed to host the LIV after the decision and has been encouraging golfers to sign up for the event ever since.

He told them to “take the money now” and claimed that if they don’t, they will miss a payday when the LIV series and the PGA merge “inevitably.”

Pictured with Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud at the G20 Summit in 2019

How is the murder of Jamal Khashoggi linked to the match?

LIV is funded by the PIF, the financial arm of the Saudi Arabian government linked to various human rights violations.

US intelligence agencies have accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al Saud in a declassified CIA report of condoning the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who wrote columns criticizing the Saudi leadership.

The crown prince has always denied having anything to do with the horrific murder that took place in 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi at the time of his murder, told USA Today Sports that the players participating in the LIV Golf Invitational Series should be barred from participating in majors.

Why has the match sparked outrage among 9/11 survivors and families?

While the Saudi government is not directly associated with the 9/11 attacks, 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens.

FBI documents released last year claim that at least “a dozen” senior officials in the government were involved in supporting the hijackers.

The mastermind, Osama bin Laden, behind the attacks belonged to a prominent Saudi family before he set up training camps in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, the national chairman of 9/11 Families United called on President Biden to “hold the Kingdom accountable” for the “murder” of their loved ones when he visited the country.

American golfer Dustin Johnson, pictured, is one of many players criticized for participating in the LIV

How much prize money is on offer?

The first seven events will have $20 million for individual prizes and an additional $5 million for the team competition.

The eighth event offers $30 million for the top three players of the season, with an additional $50 million for teams in total prize money.

Which players have joined LIV golf and what are their contracts?

Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak and Paul Casey will all compete in the contest this weekend, with Casey telling reporters he has “seen change” in the Saudi kingdom.

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf.

Johnson reportedly received a $125 million contract to join, while Mickelson was awarded $200 million.

This is a huge jump from both of their PGA Tour salaries, which are $94.96 for Mickelson and $74.3 million for Johnsons.

Veteran broadcaster David Feherty has also joined the team to get their on-air squad up and running – with more additions likely in the weeks to come.

CRO Norman said LIV Golf made a nine figure offer to Tiger Woods but the 15-time major champion turned it down.

The top US players who defected to the Saudi-backed series have faced fierce criticism from 9/11 groups for their involvement in the series. Pictured: Donald Trump with Bryson DeChambeau on the practice course at Thursday’s LIV Golf Invitational

Can LIV Golf players also play in majors?

Earlier this year, the PGA passed to ban players from participating in LIV events, and this month the Justice Department opened an investigation into the PGA for anti-competitive behavior.

The DP World Tour also did not grant releases for any of its members to play in the LIV Golf International.

At least six golfers have already canceled their PGA Tour membership, but those like Mickelson who said he had no intention of giving up are considering suspension.

The decision of whether or not LIV golfers can compete is up to the governing bodies overseeing each respective major.

The United States Golf Association, which hosts the US Open this month, has already ruled that qualified LIV golfers, including Mickelson and Johnson, can play at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Which golf stars have spoken out against LIV?

Golf legend Rory McIlroy initially said there was “no room” in the golf world for LIV Golf, but he previously said there should be talks between the two.

Speaking to CBS Sports, the four-time major champion said, “I don’t agree with what LIV is doing. If LIV left tomorrow, I’d be super happy.”

Billy Horschel spoke out against the competition ahead of the Scottish Open earlier this year, labeling his fellow pros ‘hypocrites’.

He said, ‘I’m really frustrated with it because there are a lot of men who are hypocrites, who don’t tell the truth, who lie about some things.

“I don’t blame anyone for playing the LIV tour. I have no ill will whatsoever against anyone who is going to play the LIV tour.

“I hate comments they’ve made, comments that say PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan isn’t listening, the PGA Tour isn’t listening to us.