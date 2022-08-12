How Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et restaurant – which has made £7million in just 4 months – has proved a hit

It was flooded with negative reviews and made headlines for its overpriced menu, but Salt Bae’s controversial Nusr-Et restaurant in London has proved a hit with Instagrammers.

Diners have filled the social media platform with glamorous snaps that have them posing with the social media sensation or on the striking steps of the steakhouse and showcasing the expensive dishes.

Restaurant Knightsbridge, part of a chain run by Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, who rose to viral fame in 2017 for his unusual meat seasoning technique of running salt down his elbow, achieved sales of £7 million in its first four months.

This week, Nusret UK Limited, the company behind the steakhouse, filed financial reports with the UK’s Companies House, which showed it “outperformed expectations, making a profit of £2.3m in 2021.”

Still, the impressive figure isn’t surprising when you consider how expensive the steakhouse menu is.

Specials include a Golden Giant Tomahawk steak for £1450, Golden Giant Striplion for £1350 and Golden Kafes for £500 – while a simple burger and Red Bull will set you back £100 and £11 respectively.

David Beckham, Jason Statham and Naomi Campbell are among the famous faces to have eaten at Nusret’s restaurants – including locations in New York, Dubai and Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne, Gemma Collins and Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott are some of the British celebrities who have frequented the London-based eatery after it opened in September 2021.

But just months after its highly anticipated opening, it became one of the worst-ranked restaurants on TripAdvisor after being criticized online by disgruntled customers.

Diners were less than impressed with the glitzy steakhouse, with a slew of bad reviews putting it at number 20,491 out of 23,811 in the capital on TripAdvisor.

One person commented: ‘Don’t be fooled by the glitz and glamor and waste your money. Terrible food. Meat was not tasty at all. I ended up going for a £5 kebab after a £300 bill…this place is the biggest joke in London.’

Meanwhile, another wrote: ‘Insult to humanity. Worst food, worst service. Paid over £1800 for the three of us. Poor quality, smelly meat, small portions. Rather spend £50 at the local restaurant, that’s better! Never again! Stay away, it’s a death trap!’

In March 2022, a sommelier fired from Salt Bae’s restaurant for “eating an avocado after 5:30 p.m.” labeled the eatery a “toxic work environment.”

Guillermo Perez, 30, of Madrid, compared Nusr-Et to a “McDonald’s for rich people” for charging outrageous prices to guests – despite allegedly serving “frozen chips with Heinz ketchup.”

Eight-year-old sommelier Perez, who has lived in the UK since 2012, claimed the London eatery was ‘immoral’ in a scathing attack, adding that bottles of wine were marked with ‘incredible’ quantities.

“For example, bottles worth £1,000 would be sold for up to £3,000,” Perez told MailOnline. ‘Of course you can charge people any price you want, but it’s pretty immoral if the quality of the food and service doesn’t match the price.

Cash to splash: Gemma Collins previously spoke of her shock at her £1450 bill for a 24k gold Tomahawk steak at Salt Bae’s London restaurant Nusr-et

In love: Gemma enjoyed her meal at Knightsbridge restaurant with her partner Rami Hawash

“One day I saw a big bag of frozen chips and I thought, ‘Really? Is that what we serve people?’ And they had Heinz ketchup and mayonnaise, which you can get at the store.”

Mr Perez continues: ‘I have worked in Mayfair and other fine dining restaurants, but my experience there was very disappointing. I think people there want to show how much money they have, almost everyone paid in cash.’

Perez said he was dragged to HR on Jan. 20 after being scolded by a chef in the staff canteen – which is shared with a hotel – for eating his own avocado and rice.

Nusr-Et employees are not allowed to eat food from the cafeteria after 5:30 p.m., Perez said.

“I arrived at 5:35 pm with my own food and grabbed a plate and the chef started yelling at me not to eat from the cafeteria,” claimed Mr. Perez, whose previous work experience has also included the upscale Sushi samba.

“I tried to explain that the avocado was mine and that I just grabbed a plate and some cutlery and he accused me of being aggressive and called my general manager.”

Within 30 minutes, Mr Perez said he was told to report to HR, where he was penalized for “arguing with the chief” and told not to come back after that day. He said he had been told he would not receive his week’s holiday pay and would have no notice period.

MailOnline contacted Nusr-Et for comment.