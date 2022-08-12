How Salman Rushdie lived under the shadow of a fatwa for 30 years – as author is STABBED

More than 30 years ago, he was first forced into hiding by Iran’s theocratic dictatorship after the regime labeled The Satanic Verses a work of blasphemy.

From ever-changing safe houses, constant armed guards and a new identity, to finally finding a new home in the US, British author Salman Rushdie has now been stabbed in the neck on stage in New York – the alleged beating heart of the freedom of speech.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, issued a fatwa — or religious ruling — calling on all Muslims to kill the celebrated atheist author and anyone involved in the publication of The Satanic Verses on February 14, 1989.

Rushdie, now 75, was forced to live under the long shadow cast by the fatwa until it was finally overturned in 1998 by Iran’s harsh regime.

But for nine years, the writer moved constantly between safe houses and was protected by armed guards 24 hours a day. He even took on an alias, Joseph Anton – a combination of the first names of two of his favorite writers, Conrad and Chekhov.

The fatwa also led to the murder of the book’s Japanese translator, Hitoshi Igarashi, who has been targeted by translators and publishers in Turkey, Norway, and Italy, and worldwide. riots and book burnings – while The Satanic Verses itself was banned in many countries.

Of the controversy with the Mail, Sir Salman said: ‘Being under the fatwa was like a prison, but I think one of the problems is that it looked glamorous from the outside as I sometimes appeared in places in Jags with people jumping. out to open the door and make sure you get in safely, and so on. Appearance who does he think he is? From my side it felt like a prison.

“There was a blunt argument that I was somehow doing it for personal benefit, to make myself more famous or to make money. At its most unpleasant, it was expressed to me from the Islamic side that the Jews were forcing me to do it. They said my [second] woman was jewish. She wasn’t, she was American.

“If I had just wanted to trade in an insult to Islam, I could have done it in a sentence instead of writing a 250,000-word novel, a work of fiction.”

Sir Salman Rushdie with a copy of The Satanic Verses at a 1992 Arlington press conference

Muslim activists strike a burning effigy of Salman Rushdie in New Delhi

Ayatollah Khomeini at his residence in the leafy Parisian suburb of Neauphle-le Chateau during his exile

“What you have to remember is that The Satanic Verses is not called Islam the prophet, it is not called Mohammed, the country is not called Arabia – it all happens in the dream of someone going mad.”

What shocked him is that not a single radical Muslim in Britain who supported the call for his murder was ever prosecuted.

He said: “There were occasions, like in Manchester, where Muslim leaders said to their congregation, ‘Tell me who in this audience would be willing to kill Rushdie?'” and everyone in the audience raised their hands. And the police thought this was okay.

Rushdie with a copy of The Satanic Verses in 1989

‘Suppose I were the queen and an imam said to his congregation, ‘Who would be ready to kill the queen?’ and everyone raised their hands. Would you think the police wouldn’t act?

“I’m just using the Queen as an example to dramatize this, but it seems odd that if it’s a novelist of foreign descent, so somehow not quite British, it should go unpunished.”

Rushdie remembers his separation from his wife Marianne as a particularly traumatic time. She claimed that the CIA knew of Rushdie’s whereabouts and so his cover was blown up. When he realized that she was lying, he decided to end the relationship.

“It was very shocking. There was just a moment when I had to choose if I wanted to be alone in the middle of this hurricane with no one there for company, or if I had to somehow live with this person in whom it was hard to trust.

“It was terrible to hear from a police officer that they thought your wife was lying to you. It’s an experience most of us don’t have.

“And when she said it was the police who were to blame and that I shouldn’t trust them, a kind of mindf*** put down and I had to make my judgment. It became impossible for me to believe in her truthfulness. So in the end I thought it was better to break up.”

In an interview three years ago, he said: ‘Islam was not a thing. Nobody thought that way. One of the things that has happened is that people in the West are more informed than they used to be.”

He added sadly, “I was 41 then, now I’m 71. Now I’m fine. We live in a world where the subject changes very quickly. And this is a very old topic. There are now many other things to be afraid of – and other people to kill.”

Sir Salman began his writing career in the early 1970s with two failed books for Midnight’s Children, about the birth of India, which won the Booker Prize in 1981.

It subsequently earned him worldwide fame and was later also crowned ‘best of the Bookers’ on the 25th anniversary of the literary award.

His other works include The Moor’s Last Sight and Shalimar The Clown, which was long-listed for the Booker, and he also published a memoir called Joseph Anton on the fatwa.

In this file photo, taken on Feb. 26, 1989, Hezbollah militants burn an effigy of Rushdie

People rushed to help the author after the New York attack, whose motive is currently unknown

Rushdie was knighted in 2007 for his services to literature, a decision that sparked outrage in several Muslim countries, including Malaysia and Pakistan.

In 2017, he threatened to anger Islamists again by saying he couldn’t handle reading the “unpleasant” Quran.

When asked whether the central text of Islam should be modified to make the religion appear more ‘human’, the author replied: ‘Editing the Qur’an seems child’s play. It’s not a very fun book because most of it isn’t narrative. The big difference between the Old Testament, the New Testament and the Qur’an is that the Qur’an has the least story about it. Only about a quarter of the book consists of stories. A third part of the book is about fulminations against the infidels and how they will rot in hell. Another third part of the book is about laws, how to behave.

“So no, I wouldn’t edit it, because then I’d have to read it, and I don’t want to.”

New York police said the Indian-British author suffered a stab wound to the neck and was taken to hospital after being attacked onstage.

State police have released a statement confirming that a male suspect ran onto the podium of the Chautauqua Institute and attacked Sir Salman and an interviewer.

The statement said: “State Police are investigating an attack on author Salman Rushdie ahead of a speaking engagement at the Chautauqua Institute in Chautauqua, NY. On August 12, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., a male suspect ran onto the stage and assaulted Rushdie and an interviewer.

Rushdie suffered a significant stab wound to the neck and was transported by helicopter to a hospital in the area. His condition is not yet known.

“The interviewer sustained a minor head injury. A prosecutor assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody.

“The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.”