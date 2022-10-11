How Ruth Codd’s Anya Became a Midnight Club Standout

“They are so much more than their diagnosis,” Codd says. “The emphasis is on their character and their story. Even though they go through this horrible experience, they all have each other.”

Each member of the titular club has their own unique story and perspective. Even in a diverse cast of different personalities, though, it’s Codd’s Anya that stands out. Anya, an amputee with a self-destructive past, becomes the beating heart of the group, lending her name to the show’s poignant seventh episode “Anya.” Despite carrying much of the show’s emotional burden, The Midnight Club is actually Ruth Codd’s very first acting job.

“Casting was harrowing”, creator Mike Flanagan told TV line and other press. “Anya was a very difficult role to cast. She is written in the book as an amputee, and we really wanted an actor who was [too].”

Codd, a makeup artist and hairdresser by trade, became known for her popular Tik Tok account, which amassed more than 600,000 followers before deleting it when she was cast. The Midnight Club.

“We will, [my popularity] happened by accident, and it happened pretty much overnight,” Codd . told Teen Vogue. “I started it after I was fired as a hairdresser because of COVID. I really enjoyed it, but when it started to look more like a job, I thought, ‘Life is too short. You do not have to do it.’ I really admire people who can come up with content every day, but I just didn’t like it anymore. So I stopped. But I’m so grateful because it got me where I am today. I will always be grateful for the next thing I had on social media.”

Per Codd’s Teen Vogue During an interview, she chose to have her right leg amputated below the right knee at age 23 due to complications from breaking her foot at age 15. She used her Tik Tok account to advocate for disability awareness, especially for amputees. Now with her role in The Midnight ClubCodd has become another success story for casting representative and authentic actors for marginalized roles.