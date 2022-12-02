How Russia’s war in Ukraine tore my family apart

Kyiv, Ukraine – Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, I cut ties with my stepsister.

Our father died 20 years ago.

She lives in Russia, in a big Siberian city, and I won’t mention her name because I know that one day she will regret what she thinks about Ukraine.

We’ve only been in touch twice since the war started.

“How are you? Where are you?” she texted me on February 24, the first day of the war. I wrote back that I was in Kiev.

She didn’t answer.

I could have said more.

I could have said I heard the thump of distant bombing that fills you with adrenaline and awakens a reptilian instinct: Find a hole to hide in!

That my 81-year-old mother and I would spend the night on thin rubber mattresses, on the granite floor of a subway station, hiding from the bombings.

That we couldn’t sleep because of the frantic conversations of hundreds of people, their crying babies and squeaking pets, and the cigarettes some were smoking deep in the tunnel’s black hole, right next to two Arab students sleeping on their prayer mats.

But I didn’t text her anything.

I was busy thinking about stocking my fridge with food and planning a possible evacuation.

Russian troops were north of Kiev. Soon Ukrainian authorities and international agencies would report that Moscow’s troops had killed and tortured hundreds of civilians.

‘Ukrainian fascists’

My stepsister doesn’t like Russian President Vladimir Putin, but she hates the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, for causing the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

She knows our grandfather was executed by firing squad in 1937, and our father spent years in an orphanage because his mother was in prison for alleged “theft”.

But my stepsister is deeply nostalgic about the lost world power of the USSR.

She firmly believes that the West wants to dismember Russia and appropriate its mineral wealth.

Six months after the war started, she came back to me with a simple, “How are you?”

I wrote back that Russian forces were being driven out of key Ukrainian regions.

I wrote that my daughter, the niece and namesake of my stepsister who lives in Russia with her mother, frantically drew Ukrainian flags and even wrote a naive, poorly rhyming poem about the war that filled me with pride.

“What is the percentage of pro-war people around you?” I asked my stepsister.

“Many want the war to end,” she replied.

Wow, I thought, that sounded reassuring. Reasonable.

But then she continued with what sounded like a line from the Kremlin’s playbook.

Many Russian soldiers arrived at her city’s hospitals, she had heard, and some had been castrated.

“Nazi atrocities,” she wrote.

“And where are the Nazis?” I asked.

“In Ukraine,” she replied, repeating the Kremlin’s stubborn narrative.

“Hello, cotton jacket,” I wrote and blocked her.

A “cotton coat” is the cheapest winter clothing in Russia that resembles a prison uniform and refers to those who believe in spiel Moscow televisions – whether they are in Russia, Germany, the US, an ex-Soviet republic or even Ukraine.

“I used to be a cotton jacket,” Mykolay Trofimenko, a 43-year-old construction manager in Kiev, told me.

“I started looking [the famous Russian TV personality Vladimir] Solovyov thought, ‘Let’s see what they say about Ukraine,’ and soon realized I was nodding in approval,’ he recalled.

After the war started, Ukrainian internet providers blocked Russian media and Trofimenko was forced to stop watching, cold-turkey style.

“I woke up,” he said.

But some Ukrainians still support Russia’s perspective.

A soldier wounded on the front lines of southern Ukraine told me that her elderly mother said her injury was “punishment for the blood of the children of Donbas,” allegedly spilled by Ukrainian shelling.

An oppositionist Russian man, who left for Armenia after the outbreak of war, told me he stopped talking about the conflict with his elderly parents who live in the separatist-controlled part of Luhansk in Ukraine.

An ethnic Russian woman in Uzbekistan does the same when communicating with her parents.

“I only have one mom and dad,” she told me.

‘incongruity’

If there’s one term that can describe the effect of propaganda, it’s “incongruence,” a gap between someone’s real-life experiences and the explanatory mechanisms that help them realize what’s going on, according to a Ukrainian psychologist .

Sometimes this gap can be significant, making what happens to someone’s experiences, events and actions have almost nothing to do with what they think about themselves, said Svitlana Chunikhina, vice president of the Association of Political Psychologists, a Kiev-based group.

Russian “propaganda” in particular widens the gap, she added, so that people in a state of deep incongruity cannot make informed decisions and trust themselves completely — relying instead on the authority of their television sets.

“That is why Ukrainians often find it difficult to understand why their Russian relatives and friends do not want to hear about the real state of affairs in Ukraine,” she told me.

Propaganda robbed them of their ability to respond to real life experiences — theirs and others’,’ she said.

For another psychologist, propaganda provides a mechanism of false emotional protection. “It’s like a woman being beaten by her husband who still believes him when he says he loves her. [She has] no strength to process reality,” a Moscow psychologist told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity.

That’s why the Kremlin-funded media network makes tens of millions of Russians feel vulnerable to reality, she said.

“And vulnerable people are easy to convince,” she said.

Too late

My stepsister knew that I had been living in Ukraine for four years — and that I had reported on the annexation of Crimea and the Moscow-backed separatist uprising in southeastern Ukraine in 2014.

But she never wanted to ask me what was really going on in Ukraine, on the ground, amid explosions and panic, death and determination to win.

She preferred her TV to me.

When the war is over, she may realize she was wrong about the war, but only because she may hear it on TV.

If she says sorry, will I respond?