How rugby league legend Shane Webcke shaped Paul Green’s coaching career at his Queensland farm

Maroon enforcer Shane Webcke took Paul Green under his wing before his illustrious coaching career began in the Queensland Cup, helping him guide his Wynnum Seagull players through the ringer at his brutal bush farm camp.

Green coached the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in 2011 and 2012, leading the team to their first and second title in consecutive years.

Queensland Police were called to Green’s family’s home in Wynnum, east Brisbane, just after 10am on Thursday morning, after his wife Amy failed to respond in his garage.

His death at the age of 49 sent shockwaves through Australian sport.

Green later agreed that Webcke – who was once his Brisbane Broncos teammate – gave him a great start in his coaching career by leading the training sessions to help him.

Webcke (L) and Green (R) pass a railway sleeper while reenacting Wynnum Seagulls training camp 12 years ago

Webcke hosted the first division team at his estate in Leyburn, 200km west of Brisbane, in late 2010.

“Twelve years ago I took my little buddy (Green) and his Wynnum side to camp on this property and continued to flog them,” Webcke recalled. 7News .

“Some activities were, well… unwise.”

Webcke got the team to participate in a relay race by wearing heavy railway sleepers, with one player breaking his arm during the exercise.

‘That kind of camp, it’s about being under the pump and helping each other, that’s what Origin for Queensland is built on,’ says Green.

Supercoach Paul Green lifts the Intrust Super Cup after leading the Wynnum Seagulls to their first premiership in 2011. He backed up his success with another premiership in 2012

The two first met at a trial at Sydney Roosters in 1990, with Green still vividly remembering the moment Webcke kicked the little halfback off the top bunk in the camp.

Webcke played 21 Origin games in a rugby league career spanning 254 matches, earning him three Dally Mprop of the year awards.

Green and Webcke played side-by-side on the Queensland State of Origin team in 1999, with Green starting as halfback when he made his debut in game two.

Webcke and Green chat over a XXXX beer before local Wynnum coached the Maroons in their 2021 loss

Wynnum CEO Tom Solah said Green was a pivotal character in turning the club’s fortunes around.

“As a former player and two-time premiership coach, he will always hold a special place in the hearts of the Seagulls club, its players and supporters,” he said.

“Paul and his family have been staunch members of the Bayside rugby league for decades and his love and dedication to the club has never wavered.”

Paul Green (left of the boy holding the football) played for the Wynnum Seagulls at age seven and grew up as the club’s coach in 2011 and 2012

Green’s success at the Queensland Cup level earned him a role as assistant to Trent Robinson with the Roosters in 2013 – with the Tricolors winning the grand final 26-18 against Manly.

He went on to head coach for the North Queensland Cowboys in 2014, leading the club to their inaugural premiership in 2015 alongside captain Johnathan Thurston.

Johnathan Thurston and Paul Green celebrate in awe after the Cowboys won their first-ever NRL Grand Final in 2015 against the Broncos

Wayne Bennett recently revealed that Green was in talks to join his Dolphins coaching staff for the 2023 season.

His shock that passed on Thursday morning sent immense grief through the rugby league world, with tributes being paid to the 49-year-old father of two.

If you or someone you know needs support, please contact Lifeline 131 114 or Beyond Blue at 1300 224 636