How rising US pop star Tai Verdes turned into a global sensation

He is the American singer who quit his job at a Los Angeles phone shop after his single Stuck in the Middle exploded on TikTok in 2020.

Two years later, Tai Verdes has become an international hit, with sideshows in Australia following his performance in Splendor on the Grass.

Before that, he auditioned for shows like The Voice and American Idol, but faced rejection after rejection.

American singer Tai Verdes (pictured) has revealed how he went from a rejection during his Idol audition to an international hit

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Tai, 26, said he could take a shot at making it in the music industry after winning a $50,000 cash prize on MTV’s Are You The One?

“I think I have the opportunity to try stand-up comedy, try a podcast, try out a model and try all those things and then realize it all comes back to me as a 13-year-old boy who plays every day plays the piano because I loved music,” he said.

“I play music all the time and realize that I’m trying to be one of the best producers of all time. I just try to make music out of it as long as possible and make the best music.’

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Tai, 26, said he could take a shot at making it in the music industry after winning a $50,000 cash prize on MTV’s Are You The One?

Verdes admits he’s been extremely lucky to have been able to take advantage of mainstream artists who weren’t releasing music during the pandemic, saying this was a major factor in his success.

“I was realizing that the time and place to make music for new artists and 2020 was just right, why haven’t you done it yet? last week,” he explained.

“I think that’s still the case for any new artist at this point, you say Drake, and there’s a global disaster going on, maybe you don’t release an album because that makes a bit of sense, emotional sensitivity, right.”

“I think I have the opportunity to try stand-up comedy, try a podcast, try out a model and try all those things and then realize it all comes back to me as a 13-year-old boy who plays every day plays the piano because I loved music,’ he said

Verdes admits he’s been extremely lucky to have been able to take advantage of mainstream artists who weren’t releasing music during the pandemic, saying it was a key factor in his success

“But if you’re a new artist, this is like a small business. You have to come and do what you do, and make money and build your ship — so I thought of that, and that’s just building.”

Tai revealed that he has two more albums ready to release, despite his debut album still being on the charts.

“I mean, it’s all about consistency. I can’t tell you what’s a hit and what’s not a hit? Yes. Because there’s so much that goes into pushing a song to its limits,” he said.

‘I love I’m the biggest fan of my songs. There is no person who, you know, is a bigger fan than me. I like all my songs the best, so I just tried to give people music consistently.”

“The first one is ready, the second one will be out this year, and then we’ll have another in 2023 and 2024. And that’s how I build it myself.”