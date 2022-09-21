How Republicans Could Win Control of the House

The political wind that has favored Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections seems to have turned in Democrats’ favor, but in the House quest, geography may be fate. Many congressional district lines were redrawn this year to favor one side or the other so much that even a hurricane-force storm can’t overcome the new built-in biases.

In the few places Democrats can go on the offensive, they engage in abortion as a voting issue. Republicans continue to focus on the economy while campaigning against crime concerns in the suburbs and suburbs around Seattle, Portland, Cincinnati and Cleveland. They are also trying to use a wave of migration to expand their territory in border districts in Texas and New Mexico.