How much is it really costing you to use tap and go for your credit card

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Consumers who use their credit card for tap-and-go purchases pay higher fees than those who prefer direct debit.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has revealed merchant fees charged by the major credit card companies to retailers, which are then passed on to customers.

With inflation at its highest level in 32 years, the RBA provided some helpful tips, noting that smaller stores often charged higher fees than larger retailers.

“Smaller companies in particular tend to pay significantly higher average trading costs than larger companies,” it said.

Consumers who use their credit card for tap-and-go purchases pay higher fees than those who prefer direct debit (pictured is stock photo)

A paper by economists Troy Gill, Cara Holland and Georgia Wiley revealed that Diners Club had the highest average transaction costs at 1.7 percent.

Credit card company seller fees DINNER CLUB: 1.7 percent AMERICAN EXPRESS: 1.3 percent MASTER CARD/VISA: 0.9 percent DEBIT CARDS: 0.3 percent

American Express was also expensive, with typical rates of 1.3 percent.

The more mainstream credit card brands Mastercard and Visa had average trading costs of 0.9 percent.

Those looking to save money, but still use tap-and-go, were advised to use their debit card, with the RBA noting that EFTPOS — or point-of-sale electronic transfer — had a much lower average transaction fee of 0.3 percent.

“At all merchants, debit cards remain significantly cheaper for businesses to accept than credit cards,” the Reserve Bank document said.

Payments through the domestic debit card network, EFTPOS, are generally the cheapest, costing merchants on average 0.3 percent of the transaction value; these costs have remained broadly unchanged over the past decade.’

Inflation rose 6.1 percent in the year to June, but the Reserve Bank predicts it will reach 7.75 percent by the end of 2022, making the cost of living a major issue.

Since the start of the pandemic, tap-and-go credit card transactions have replaced banknote payments.

“Cards are the most widely used payment method in Australia,” the RBA said.

“In recent decades, card payments have grown strongly, driven by changing consumer preferences and increasing business adoption of cards.

“The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated this trend, with many businesses discouraging the use of cash for hygiene reasons, while consumers also used less cash and made an increasing proportion of their purchases online.”

Even before the 2019 pandemic, only 32 percent of in-person transactions were made with cash.

The Reserve Bank’s rules were updated in 2013, allowing merchants to charge customers a fee to reflect the transaction fees charged by credit card companies, but prohibit them from charging excessive fees.

As a result, the costs of credit card sellers have fallen over the past ten years.