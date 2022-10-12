How Putin’s ‘General Armageddon’ built his career on a mountain of corpses

He has served the Kremlin in five wars around the world, leaving a trail of blood, crushing cities and destroying lives, earning himself the chilling nickname “General Armageddon.”

Now Vladimir Putin has given Sergei Surovikin full command of Russia’s war in Ukraine, entrusting him to save the dictator’s beleaguered presidency by salvaging this disastrous military campaign.

Indeed, on Monday, two days after Surovikin’s appointment, rockets rained down over Ukraine to hit energy, heating and transportation infrastructure in at least 20 cities and towns, killing 19 people.

In Kiev, attacked for the first time since June, they hit parks, playgrounds and commuters in cars that exploded in flames during rush hour.

The next day – Surovikin’s 56th birthday – Putin called to congratulate him. They discussed the heartless attack the dictator said was in retaliation for the weekend explosion that destroyed his beloved Kerch bridge connecting Russia to Crimea.

Surovikin is adored by Russian hardliners. He is hated by human rights organizations. He is accused of horrific atrocities, including links to the use of nerve agents in Syria.

And while he has risen to the pinnacle of the Russian military over the past three decades, shaking off two prisons and leaving a string of strange deaths in his wake, he and his wife Anna have become astonishingly rich.

His modus operandi is to flood cities with missiles – as seen in the horrific destruction of the Syrian cities of Aleppo and Idlib. “He has always been a strong supporter of massive missile strikes on civilian infrastructure,” said Ukrainian defense expert Olesksandr V Danylyuk. “He doesn’t care about human lives at all.”

General Armageddon’s rise to the top is certainly built on a mountain of corpses.

Born in the Siberian capital Novosibirsk, Surovikin first rose to prominence during the 1991 coup attempt by Soviet hardliners to thwart democracy. His unit caused the only deaths among protesters who had gathered in Moscow to protect elected President Boris Yeltsin.

Then a young major, he spent six months in prison before the charges were dropped.

Four years later, Surovikin was jailed again for illegally selling firearms. Despite being found guilty of three charges, he was released with only one year of probation instead of the maximum eight years in prison. Even this conviction was later quashed.

In another curious incident, the military — notorious for its corruption — lost most of the contents of a huge weapons depot under its control in Siberia when it burned down. Twelve generals were reprimanded, but he escaped censorship because he was on vacation. Such controversy has lingered on this “Hero of Russia,” like the flourishing ribbon bar on his uniform — with three strange incidents in 2005 alone that would have derailed most military careers.

A colonel accused Surovikin of beating him up in a political row. A month later, another colonel committed suicide after being brutally dressed by Surovikin.

Subsequently, soldiers under his command committed war crimes by beating Chechens, burning down houses and killing an elderly man, leading to £1.7 million in damages.

Later there were allegations that he had threatened to kill a prominent journalist and Liberal MP – an ally of opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny – who was investigating the thriving business activities of Surovikin’s wife Anna. She owns several luxury apartments and reportedly a plot of land in an expensive suburb of Moscow near ultra-wealthy oligarchs.

However, the most disturbing insight into Surovikin’s disregard for civilian lives came during the 2005 massacre of the Second Chechen War. Nine of his soldiers were killed after entering a house and coming under a hail of gunfire that ripped through the walls. collapsed – although local media claimed several were drunk and someone had fired a grenade launcher.

Surovikin, then a major general, swore revenge. He swore he would kill three enemies for every life lost and a few days later boasted to reporters that 24 “bandits” had been killed and eight detained.

The rising star of the Russian military then complained about legal restrictions that prevented them from “working as efficiently as possible.”

He gave an example of soldiers shooting at a car containing a woman and child next to a militant. He said it was not surprising that “talented and honest officers serving in Chechnya develop the so-called Ulman syndrome.”

A horrifying statement. Eduard Ulman was an army captain who was sentenced in absentia to 14 years in prison for shooting six civilians, including a pregnant woman, and then burning a car with their corpses to cover his tracks. He fled rather than face war crimes charges.

Surovikin is a veteran of wars in Afghanistan and Tajikistan, as well as Chechnya, but it was in Syria that he cemented his reputation for brutality and ruthlessness.

“He’s a brash, calculated leader,” said Charles Lister, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington, who said Surovikin’s command coincided with a nerve agent attack that killed 90 civilians and injured 500.

A Human Rights Watch report identified Surovikin as one of the top military figures who “arbitrarily” attacked homes, markets, schools and healthcare facilities using incendiary weapons, barrel bombs and cluster munitions.

Will we now see such a massacre in Ukraine?

“Surovikin has no feelings,” a source close to the Kremlin told a Russian journalist. Unsurprisingly, his fans include Ramzan Kadyrov, the ruthless Chechen warlord who has pressured Putin to declare martial law and use tactical nuclear weapons across Russia.

Former jailer Yevgeny Prigozhin, Surovikin’s billionaire friend who heads the Wagner Group of Kremlin-affiliated mercenaries repeatedly accused of atrocities and looting, hails Surovikin as Russia’s “most competent commander.”

Indeed, there are suggestions in Ukraine that Kadyrov, Prigozhin and Surovikin are a “junta” in control of the war.

Other analysts speculate that Surovikin was set up as a cheater, noting that Putin claimed his nomination was made by the besieged Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Yuri Butusov, a Ukrainian military journalist, emphasizes that the appointment will not lead to “strengthening the quality of the management of Russian troops.”

Let’s hope he’s right – and General Armageddon fails to cause the doomsday that his nickname implies.