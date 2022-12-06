How Putin’s enemies would mount a coup

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

As Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has gone from bad to worse, a steady stream of rumors about coup plans has poured out of Russia.

Here are Putin’s main rivals and how they might try to seize power, following a pattern of violent power grabs that rocked post-communist Russia in the early 1990s.

Our video tour reveals violent footage of 1990s coup attempts and walks through the mechanics of a coup.