How Putin would use nuclear weapons if he tries to 'escalate to de-escalate' the Ukraine war

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Vladimir Putin launched a barrage of missiles against Ukraine yesterday in retaliation for the attack on the Kerch bridge in Crimea.

That has led analysts to fear that Russia’s campaign is entering a new phase of escalation as his forces in the east lose large swathes of territory – even as he annexes conquered regions.

And the Kremlin’s military doctrine calls in some cases for so-called limited nuclear war using tactical nuclear weapons in an attempt to ‘escalate to de-escalate’ a war in Europe.

This means that if a Putin increasingly feels out of options to secure victory, nuclear weapons may be his next step on the escalation ladder.

This video explains how it could play out.