How psychologist Sarah-Jane Lodington aka Florentin began prison affair with inmate David Gardiner

A disgraced prison psychologist looked downcast as she was seen for the first time since explicit text messages emerged during her fight to save her career.

Mother-of-four Sarah-Jane Lodington’s is accused of exchanging steamy texts, many too explicit to print, with inmate David Gardiner after allegedly having sex with him and another inmate over the course of a year at Queensland’s Palen Creek Correctional Center.

But Lodington looked a world away from the glamorous woman who took selfies and allegedly sent them to lusty inmates when she was spotted outside her Gold Coast home this week.

After pleading guilty to several charges surrounding the affair, the 41-year-old Mudgeeraba woman now faces a case in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal to remain registered as a psychologist after being suspended in 2019.

The court has been shown a number of explicit messages which officials claim were exchanged between Lodington and the men.

Chats with Gardiner began with flirtatious messages, but quickly progressed to shirtless photos, brooding selfies and sex-driven chat – before taking on a more amorous character.

The 41-year-old Mudgeeraba woman faces a case in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal to remain registered as a psychologist after being suspended in 2019

Sarah-Jane Lodington, also known as Sarah-Jane Florentin, is fighting to keep her psychologist registration. She is pictured in a selfie allegedly sent to inmate David Gardiner in 2019

Just a few of the explicit text messages the pair exchanged – with images so graphic they cannot be published

Just months after her alleged relationship with convicted drug trafficker Allen Marcel Milos ended in 2018, Lodington is accused of engaging in another passionate affair in 2019, this time with Gardiner.

Both incidents happened at the low-security prison about 100km south of Brisbane, it is alleged.

Using a phone Lodington allegedly gave him, Gardiner sent her semi-nude photos of himself during their steamy 18-day jaunt.

On February 3, he sent her a picture of his own bare torso, stomach and underwear waistband, messages obtained by the Health Ombudsman show.

At a 2020 court hearing, a court heard she bought a cellphone at Kmart and set it up using a prisoner’s identification without his knowledge.

By 9 February 2019, Lodington had saved Gardiner’s number under the nickname ‘My love’ when he texted her ‘I’ll wait for U’.

In the early days of their alleged affair, Gardiner sent a series of shirtless selfies to Lodington

Lodington (pictured) previously pleaded guilty to two counts of abuse of office, confidential information and taking or attempting to take a prohibited item into a correctional services facility

Two days later, Gardiner’s brooding shirtless selfie arrived in her phone.

On Valentine’s Day, he sent her a text late at night saying: ‘I love you’.

Another intense shirtless selfie followed three days later.

By February 19, she had openly retaliated, court documents allege.

‘Did you get my message honey?’ she wrote to him.

“Send me when you can talk love you.”

The next morning at At 6.02am she texted him saying: ‘I’m floating through life right now and forgetful which is because I’m obsessed with you!’

That day, the couple exchanged messages continuously, and before At 9 in the morning she discussed her desire to get pregnant with him.

Florentin allegedly texted Gardiner saying she couldn't 'stop thinking about him'

Gardiner sent Lodington several brooding shirtless photos of herself on the phone she allegedly gave him to use while he was in prison

“I’m so excited for our future and making a precious bubba with you,” she said.

At 5pm the same day, she allegedly wrote to him: ‘F*** the world and everyone in it. We have each other, that’s all that matters’.

He responded by offering to cook for her as he was given ‘full access’ to her.

At 1 a.m. on February 21, she allegedly sent him a selfie in work clothes, and two days later she sent him smiling special photos with her hair down.

At 7.24am the same day, she said she wrote back: ‘I’m still in bed and was up until 7am. 3am and spoke and modeled for you!’

On February 24, Lodington helped Gardiner, who was in prison for a ‘violent crime’, with his parole application.

‘I would change the wording on the RPP (relapse plan) to highlight that it is a one-off but still needs to be canceled by showing that you take responsibility, understand the seriousness of it and have insight into how it happened and impact on ‘victims’,’ she allegedly wrote.

From there, the affair only escalated further, it is claimed.

Allen Milos (left) with brothers Peter and Daniel (right) meet celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay

The next day she reportedly wrote to Gardiner: ‘You are the epitome of what I think it means to be a man and you make me feel safe and protected, loved and I am so blessed to be your girl.’

Two days later, she appeared to be thinking about sex with him when she apparently wrote: ‘I made so much love last night… I think you are an amazing lover and I absolutely loved [too explicit].

‘I never had more joy in my life, and when I think we were [too explicit] it just blows my mind.’

Lodington, now 41, is trying to avoid being disqualified as a psychologist in a case at the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

In 2020, Southport Magistrates Court heard that Lodington was under significant stress from a previous abusive husband and personal debts.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of abuse of office, confidential information and taking or attempting to take a prohibited item into a correctional services facility.

She was sentenced to two years’ probation without conviction.