How Private Equity Lobbying Watered Down the Corporate Minimum Tax

The new corporate tax rate had already been lowered before the changes over the weekend. Ms. Sinema last week pushed for the retention of deductions that manufacturers use to offset the cost of equipment purchases, and lawmakers decided to retain a deduction for wireless spectrum purchases that telecommunications companies say were important to the rollout of high-speed broadband. .

What’s in the Climate, Health and Tax Act Map 1 of 6 Car industry. Currently, taxpayers can get up to $7,500 in tax credits on the purchase of an electric vehicle, but there is a limit to the number of eligible cars from each manufacturer. The new bill would remove this limit and extend the tax credit until 2032; used cars would also qualify for a credit of up to $4,000. Energy industry. The bill would provide billions of dollars in rebates for Americans who buy energy-efficient and electrical appliances, as well as tax credits for companies building new sources of zero-emission electricity. The package also earmarks $60 billion to encourage clean energy production and requires companies to pay a fine by 2024 for methane emissions that exceed federal limits. Low-income communities. The bill would invest more than $60 billion to support low-income and communities of color disproportionately burdened by the effects of climate change. This includes subsidies for zero-emission technology and vehicles, as well as money to mitigate the negative effects of highways, bus depots and other transportation facilities. Fossil fuel industry. The bill would require the federal government to auction more public lands and waters for oil drilling and expand tax credits for coal and gas-burning plants that rely on carbon capture technology. These provisions are among those added to gain the support of West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin III. West Virginia. The bill would also bring major benefits to the state of Mr. Manchin, the country’s second-largest coal producer, making a federal trust fund permanent to support miners with black lung disease and providing new incentives for companies to build wind and solar farms. build in areas where coal mines or coal-fired power plants have recently closed.

The big win for private equity lobbyists was the so-called carry rate. Democrats had proposed curtailing the special tax treatment hedge fund managers and private equity managers receive on the investment gains they receive as compensation. After Ms Sinema objected, the carry rate cap was replaced by a 1 percent excise tax on company share buybacks.

Tax experts were already skeptical about the corporate tax minimum, saying companies could maneuver to pay it.

“The minimum load has always been a 10th-best solution, and as you start removing more elements, is this now the 12th-best solution?” said Steven M. Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, noting that relatively few companies are now faced with the new tax. “There may be more government personnel dedicated to controlling these companies than there are companies subject to the tax.”

The Joint Tax Commission had estimated that the new minimum corporate income tax would apply to 150 companies, but that was before more exceptions were added to the legislation. The tax is expected to bring in more than $300 billion in new revenue over a decade, but the slimmed-down version is likely to bring in just over $200 billion.

“There’s still the problem that companies will end up paying little tax anyway,” said Kyle Pomerleau, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.