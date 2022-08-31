How Princess Diana’s style is still influencing Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Princess Diana was celebrated for her incredible fashion sense when she was alive, and her daughters-in-law still pay tribute to her amazing style 25 years after her death.

Prince William’s mother, now 40, and Prince Harry, 37, knew how to pick a look and make it work for her busy royal life.

Each of her outfits was an event in itself and would grab the world’s attention every time she stepped out, and Kate Middleton, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, have turned to their husband’s late mother for fashion inspiration.

“Kate and Meghan show their respect for the late Princess Diana in their fashion,” famed fashion stylist Rochelle White told FEMAIL.

25 years after her death, Princess Diana’s style still inspires her daughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Left: Diana at a Swansea gala in 1981. Right: Kate pictured in Kingston during her and Prince William’s tour of the Caribbean in March

Diana wore a tailor-made dress by Catherine Walker in Austria in 1986. Meghan Markle wore a similar dress in January 2019 in London

Diana wears a beautiful white traditional outfit while visiting Pakistan in the 1990s. Kate chose a similar outfit for her own visit to the country in 2019

Diana was known as the ‘People’s Princess’ and also a fashion icon for style. Both Meghan and Kate come from ‘normal’ backgrounds and can probably identify with many of her past looks.

“Each look they’ve rocked is a mix of casual, chic, stylistic and elegant, which I think showcases both of their personalities, but with extra royal glamour.

Kate usually wears more elegant or traditional looks with a mix of high-end and high street.

While Megan is much more contemporary and fashionable, which could evaporate from her presence out of LA and at red carpet events, where the media and press would ask ‘who are you wearing’.

“Over the past few years, I feel like Megan’s look has definitely become fashionable and relaxed, maybe because she’s back in LA. They both know how to turn it on, bring in elements of Diana, but don’t lose focus on who they are.’

In 2019, right, during a royal visit to Birkenhead with her husband, she donned a red Sentaler coat over a purple Babaton by Aritzia dress. In 1989 Diana wore almost the exact same color combination on a trip to Hong Kong, left

Princess Diana in a stylish polka dot white dress by Victor Edelstein and a matching hat designed by Frederick Fox in 1988 for Royal Ascot. Diana emulated Diana with a white dotted look for Royal Ascot earlier this summer

Meghan also turned to Diana for inspiration ahead of her second Remembrance Day as a member of the Royal Family in 2019. She wore a round black hat with a black double breasted wool coat and a large red poppy on the left lapel for the occasion. her coat. The look reminded royal fans of a look Diana wore for Remembrance Day in 1991, left

Mother-of-three Kate has perfected the art of making subtle winks at her mother-in-law without being too intrusive.

Earlier this year, during her and Prince William’s tour of the Caribbean, she stunned in Kingston with a number with a tulle skirt in forest green.

It was reminiscent of another forest green dress Diana wore more than 40 years ago at a Swansea gala concert in 1981.

The Duchess of Cambridge also chose to wear a royal blue ensemble for Prince William’s announcement and her engagement in 2010, the same color Diana wore for announcing her own engagement to Prince Charles in 1981.

Princess Diana rocks Bermuda in August 1993 at Walt Disney World’s MGM Studios in Lake Buena Vista. Right: Meghan donning similar shorts in New York City earlier this month

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has embraced Prince Harry’s mother’s style in more subtle ways.

In 2019, during a royal visit to Birkenhead with her husband, she donned a red Sentaler coat over a purple Babaton by Aritzia dress.

In 1989, Diana wore almost the exact same color combination on a trip to Hong Kong, where she donned a bright red jacket with a purple skirt and hat that married the two colors together.

Left: Diana in an all-blue look during a 1992 walkabout. Right: Kate in a similar blue look during her visit to Scotland with Prince William last May

Diana wearing a lame pleated silver dress at the premiere of the James Bond film ‘A View To A Kill’ at the Empire in Leicester Square, July 1985. Right: Kate in a similar lame look at the world premiere of No Time To Die in September last year

Meghan also turned to Diana for inspiration ahead of her second Remembrance Day as a member of the Royal Family in 2019.

She wore a round black hat for the occasion with a black double-breasted wool coat and a large red poppy on the left lapel of her coat.

The look reminded royal fans of a look Diana wore for Remembrance Day in 1991, where she wore a similar round black capelin hat with a wool black coat and three poppies pinned to her chest.

Diana in a red dog tooth coat during her visit to Toronto in 1991. Kate in a red dog tooth dress during a royal visit to Sweden in 2018