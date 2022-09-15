How Prince Andrew is able to fill in for the King as Counsellor of State but Princess Anne cannot

Prince Andrew will be able to replace the king and perform royal duties if necessary due to a law requiring parliamentary intervention to change.

The role of councilor is automatically assigned to the four members of the royal family in the line of succession who are older than 21, in addition to the monarch’s wife.

As such, the five people in power to represent King Charles III are Queen Consort Camilla, Princes William, Harry, Andrew and his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Critics have reacted to the appointment of the king’s brother, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020 amid sexual abuse allegations he strenuously denies, but the assignment was not Charles’ choice.

The king is bound by the Regency Act 1937 regarding the appointment of his state councilors and only the parliament has the power to change the legislation.

The inclusion of Andrew and the omission of Princess Anne – who was voted ‘hardest-working royal’ last year for taking on 387 official commissions that year – has sparked debate over whether the rules should be changed to allow the princess to act. as one of the counselors.

This image shows the three royals next in line to the throne over the age of 21, Princes William, Harry and Andrew – which are the criteria for being a councilor of state. Princess Anne (also pictured) is 16th in line to the throne because of the male royal primogeniture, which has since been reversed. It means she’s not eligible to become a state adviser. Pictured: The Palace of Westminster after a procession from Buckingham Palace, in London on September 14

Princess Anne’s obvious omission has also sparked backlash, as she’s earned herself the title of ‘hardest-working royal’ over the years, but it’s not a decision the new king has made.

Anne was ineligible for a state councilor position because of a rule known as male royal primogeniture, which gives female royals less inheritance tax.

The late Queen Elizabeth overturned the rule in 2013 under the Succession to the Crown Act, which gave women equal succession rights to men, but it was not implemented retroactively.

As such, Princess Anne is actually 16th in line to the throne.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: i now would be a perfect time to have a ‘radical rethink’ in parliament on how the state councilors are elected.

“What it needs is a radical rethink, in my opinion, what you need is someone like the Princess Royal or the Earl and Countess of Wessex,” he said.

“I would have thought this was a more practical solution as they are all senior working royals and there is no controversy for them in any way.

“I would have thought that in the coming period this would be an opportunity to actually assess how the state advisers are chosen.”

The new monarch is facing mounting reactions online as disinformation spreads about the nominations and his role in allocating them.

Comments like ‘the Queen wouldn’t have approved it’ do not take into account that Prince Andrew remained a councilor during her reign, even after he relinquished royal duties and had his patronage and military titles revoked.

The title also doesn’t necessarily mean that Prince Andrew – or Prince Harry – will ever be called upon to act on behalf of the king.

The last time State Councilors had to represent the monarch was in May 2022, at the State Opening of Parliament. There, the then Prince Charles and his son William represented the Queen to read the Queen’s traditional speech (pictured during the event, as the then Prince read the speech)

King Charles II, the Queen Consort and the Princess Royal behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it is brought into Westminster Hall

Harry put his hand to his face as he read the order of service for Wednesday’s short ceremony at the heart of the Palace of Westminster. He remains a councilor under his father, King Charles III

Princess Beatrice is the only new addition to the Counselors of State to have served under Queen Elizabeth II

As councilors of state, the five elected royals can perform most of the monarch’s official duties, but there are important decisions they cannot make.

They are not allowed to deal with Commonwealth affairs, appoint a prime minister or dissolve parliament – unless they receive express orders from the king.

George VI established the boundaries of the role in the Regency Act of 1937 after his accession to the throne in 1936.

Prince William is most likely asked to perform such duties as the heir to the throne.

The last time State Councilors had to represent the monarch was in May 2022, at the State Opening of Parliament.

There, the then Prince Charles and his son William represented the Queen to read the Queen’s traditional speech.

King Charles and his heir the Prince of Wales, who followed his father on another emotional day for the royal family

Both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will remain councilors under King Charles III, despite not being royals

State advisors: Your questions answered Who are they? The five councilors under King Charles are: Queen Consort Camilla (a full-time working royal)

Prince William (a full-time working royal)

Prince Harry (not a working royal)

Prince Andrew (not a working royal)

State advisors: Your questions answered Who are they? The five councilors under King Charles are: Queen Consort Camilla (a full-time working royal)

Prince William (a full-time working royal)

Prince Harry (not a working royal)

Prince Andrew (not a working royal)

Princess Beatrice (not a full-time working royal)