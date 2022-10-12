How poliovirus takes over cells from within

The left image shows how newly formed poliovirus particles (pink) are loaded with the virus genome and turn into infectious viruses (red). Right: When the cell protein VPS34 is inhibited, the virus build-up stops halfway. Half-made virus particles are shown in red. One virus particle is 30 nanometers (one nanometer is one millionth of a millimeter). Credit: Selma Dahmane, University of Umeå, Sweden



For the first time, researchers from the University of Umeå, Sweden, can now show how the dreaded polio virus behaves when it takes over an infected cell and trick the cell into producing new virus particles. Polio was thought to be nearly eradicated, but the infection has now been rediscovered in London and New York.

“We now have a very different understanding of how the virus works and thus better opportunities for research to perhaps find new ways to curb the virus’ progression in the future,” said Lars-Anders Carlson of the Department of Medical Chemistry and Biophysics at Umeå University.

The dreaded poliovirus belongs to the same large family, enteroviruses, as several common colds. It’s been known for some time that enteroviruses drastically rearrange the insides of infected people, but it’s not known exactly how, simply because technology hasn’t allowed us to see that deep into cells. Thanks to the advanced cryo-electron microscope in Umeå, researchers have for the first time been able to take three-dimensional images of how the polio virus forms and takes over human cells.

“We were surprised to see how the virus transforms processes in the cell that are otherwise used to destroy viruses to produce new viruses instead,” says Lars-Anders Carlson.

The researchers were able to identify the site in the cell where the polio virus forms new virus particles by seeing sites of semi-assembled viruses. Surprisingly, this ‘virus factory’ in the cell turned out to be surfaces within the cell that resembled an otherwise normal process in the cell, autophagy. Autophagy is a relatively recently discovered process in cells that was the subject of the 2016 Nobel Prize. Normally, autophagy serves to break down particles that the cell wants to get rid of, such as virus particles. But the polio virus manages to reprogram this defense mechanism against viruses to produce more viruses instead.

When the cell protein ULK1 is inhibited, virus production in the cells is drastically increased. This explains why the polio virus tries to break down ULK1. The animation shows different views of a poliovirus-infected cell in which the researchers completely inactivated ULK1 and formed a large number of new virus particles (in red). Credit: Selma Dahmane, University of Umeå, Sweden

The researchers discovered that certain proteins are especially important. The VSP34 protein is used by the virus to build new virus particles. When the researchers inhibited VSP34, they could see that the virus could hardly assemble whole viruses, but usually only half virus particles. Another important protein is ULK1, which slows down the production of viruses. The researchers could see that the amount of virus exploded when this protein was inhibited. This confirms the theory that the polio virus breaks down this ‘brake’.

Once the virus has multiplied in the cell, the particles must be released to infect new cells. This is done by releasing the particles in small packages called vesicles. Here too, the researchers made a surprising discovery; a careful sorting of what is in the vesicles takes place. Only viruses that are correctly formed and carry the genetic material of the virus are placed in the vesicles, while empty virus particles are not allowed in. This way the virus can spread more efficiently.

“The new knowledge we provide about the role of autophagy in virus formation may provide new insights for the development of future antivirals that can complement vaccines. We have good reason to believe that our findings are valid for the large group of viruses against which poliovirus is present. belongs, enteroviruses. There is no vaccine against most enteroviruses, but an antiviral drug that acts on the autophagy system could be effective against many of them. However, there is still a long way to go,” says Lars-Anders Carlson.

Polio is justifiably a dreaded disease that can cause paralysis and death. The polio virus starts in the gut, but can then attack the spinal cord. There is still no cure for the disease, but the only way to prevent it is to get vaccinated. In much of the world, vaccination campaigns have been so successful that the disease is considered virtually eliminated. However, polio persists in some countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The polio virus is mainly transmitted through the feces. In 2022, the virus was again found in sewage water in New York and London. In addition, New York has had the first new case in a decade of a person being paralyzed by a polio infection.

When new virus particles in small packages (called vesicles) are prepared for release, the virus ensures that only those virus particles that are loaded with the virus genome are packed and thus become infectious. Several examples of that process are shown (infectious particles in red, vesicles in blue). Credit: Selma Dahmane, University of Umeå, Sweden



The reappearance of polio in developed countries may be due in part to a decline in vaccination rates, as the disease has been considered nearly eradicated, as well as increasing resistance to vaccination.

The study was a collaboration with researchers from the National Institutes of Health, USA, and Monash University, Australia. It has been published in the scientific journal nature communication.

