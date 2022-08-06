How pet-culiar! People share hilarious photos of animals in odd places

From a dog on a roof to an elephant in a kitchen, these images reveal the strangest places animals have been found.

Social media users from around the world took to Twitter to share the hilarious photos – which capture pets and other creatures in an environment where they are usually undetected.

The photos, collected by Bored Panda after being shared by the account, Animals In The Wrong Places, shows you the animals exploring the strangest areas, like a kitten resting in a watering can.

Elsewhere, a duck is trapped in a toilet, while another shows a cat sleeping in a frying pan.

How pet-culiar! This adorable dog seemed completely relaxed despite resting in their owner’s oven

This is when a hungry elephant broke through a family’s kitchen wall in the middle of the night to steal a sack of rice. The adult bull, named Plai Bunchuay, sniffed the food and broke into the house in Hua Hin, southern Thailand, in June 2021.

Rule Breaker: This Cheeky Pet Didn’t Care About the No Dog Restriction on the Beach

Speaking of a strange travel partner: a duck was found peacefully on a seat on a subway in an unknown location

Squeeze: This cat managed to get stuck in a grape juice container

Blend in: This kitten hid in a packet of crisps in a store in an undisclosed location

Quiet! This sweet kitten was cute curled up and closed their eyes as they lay in a frying pan

Falling in line! This ginger kitten seemed part of the team when he stood next to cadets

Brave dog: This pet exuded sophistication as he sat bizarrely upright at a bar with a pint in front of him