How people in their 90s REALLY spend their days

Over-90s share the things they spend their time on, including YouTube videos, robots and the meaning of life.

Then the conversation started Quora user GJ Coop posted a heartwarming story about living with his 97-year-old father, Doug, during the pandemic.

He explained that his father, from New Zealand, spent his days keeping up with current affairs, sunbathing, listening to David Attenborough audiobooks and sharing stories from his time in the military.

Seniors shared their deepest thoughts online after a Quora user asked what people over 90 thought. stock image

The son said it made him realize that, despite a sickly body, his father’s thoughts were like those of a youngster, noting that he was “23 in his own mind.”

He invited other people in their 90s to talk about the things they do and think about every day, wondering if they resembled his own father.

One gentleman, who said he was 96 years old, said he spent much of his day scrolling through YouTube.

He wrote, “When it’s time to sleep, I leave my MP3 player on all night and listen to podcast conferences, debates, and conversations all night and much of the day.”

An older person revealed that their thoughts are not too different from those of a younger one

When he had time to think, he admitted that he wondered what the “why” of life is and whether we have a particular purpose on Earth.

Another woman named Mary, whose mother is 93, said she tends to think about what to make for dinner, when to finish her tax return, and what to wear to church, which is a “lifelong dilemma.” ‘ for her.

She added that her mother is also writing a book about her brother and her parents during World War II, which also takes up a lot of her thoughts.

An elderly person from the US revealed that her mother became anxious later in life and dementia took away many of her memories

A woman named Sonja, whose parents are both in their 90s, said they are both still quite sharp for their age.

She wrote: ‘My father is a very intellectual person and still very active, he reads 2-3 newspapers every day, participates in political discussions, never misses the news on TV and takes care of my mother.’

A woman named Colleen wrote about her grandmother, who recently passed away at age 98 — and was obsessed with technology.

Colleen wrote, “She often thought about technology and we talked for hours about what she thought would be when she turned 110.

“She wanted a home robot, loved Alexa/Siri, was interested in my research on nuclear technology.”