How online video games attract new players

The video games market is one that has changed hugely over the last few years and today it’s estimated to be worth somewhere in the region of $180 billion a year globally.

The sheer size of the market, and the potential for what seems like almost limitless expansion, mean that its is a very competitive arena. For games developers this means that there are more reasons than ever to make their particular game stand out if it’s going to be a success.

For the big names like Rockstar and EA Sports it’s not such a problem. They have equally big-name games like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption and FIFA to rely on. The launch of each one of these is also accompanied by big marketing budgets and activity in all kinds of media channels.

For smaller, less well-established, names it can be a struggle – but not one that is insurmountable, especially if they use a clever combination of any of the following.

Advertising

It’s a common misconception that advertising always needs to be expensive. In fact, the better the planning and the more targeted the advertising, the more cost-effective it can be.

For games developers, hopefully they will already have a fairly clear idea about what kind of player that they’re going to appeal to with their game. Using this knowledge to advertise on the kind of sites they are likely to visit is always going to be a quick win.

This is where some creativity is going to come in. The skill lies in getting across what the game involves to enough provoke interest so the target audience will seek it out and play it. So if there’s the opportunity to include some actual game play, or a way to direct them to somewhere like YouTube where they can get a taster, so much the better.

Then there’s the question of generating some positive reports of the game on review sites. If it’s a good game, then the word will soon spread.

In game-acquisition

The friend-get-friend mechanic is something that almost every industry from banking to gyms use to generate new customers. Some of the most successful games also use this technique very well indeed.

It’s especially useful for games which have their own in-game purchases as these make ideal incentives to get existing players to introduce their friends. These are free to the games developers to hand out but have a high perceived value to players.

Plus, the more new players who are introduced to the game in total, the more generous the rewards can be.

Freebies in general

There’s also a very good case for handing out free game elements simply in exchange for people trialling the game. This is something that the online casino gaming industry has got down to something of a fine art.

Having identified that the slots games that are more popular than any others, the main incentive that most big names like Virgin Games use is to offer free slot spins.

This offer takes the form of a set number of free spins on selected slots games for new players. Often using the most popular titles on the site, they also control the offer by putting a time limit on the offer. This helps to overcome any potential inertia on the part of the new players who are then keen to start playing.

While there’s no direct equivalent for other video games, making time-limited offers of free in-game purchases can often prove to be a very efficient strategy and achieve the desired results.

Harnessing social interaction

Social media also has an undeniably important role in getting new players involved in a game and this can take many forms.

The first one of these is close to the friend-get-friend mechanic already mentioned and exploits players’ existing contact lists. It’s a technique that is being used for the very first time by the EA Sports’ FIFA 23. It comes in the form of a special widget that aims to connect a network of friends and fellow players using different consoles into one central hub.

While this is a very specific example, there are wider ranging techniques such as including a feature in a game that lets players show off their high scores or other special achievements via social media.

Simply by drawing wider-spread awareness to a particular game title, it is likely to attract more players eager to see how they will fare when they play.

The Twitch Effect

Video games streaming and esports are both fairly new innovations in the world of gaming and have brought in a whole new audience. They are therefore increasingly important to games developers in getting their titles out there and known.

So an increasing number may be turning to popular influencers on Twitch and other similar services to give live demonstrations of their games. There’s also the more conventional route of using Twitch as an advertising medium and there’s plenty of advice online about how to do this.

With many big brands also starting to use Twitch as a medium, being up close to these also provides a little reflected stature.

So there are plenty of ways that gaming companies can attract new players – and it’s by using the perfect combination of them all that the greatest success will be sure to come.