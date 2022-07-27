How one retired SEAL is helping fellow veterans make the transition back into civilian life

SEAL veteran and author Eric Muller helps other former military members change their lives by helping them return to civilian life through three life lessons he learned himself after leaving active duty.

Muller, who is originally from Santa Monica, California, served 20 years in the Navy, 18 years as a SEAL, and completed seven overseas tours, including two combat tours in Iraq in the cities of Mosul and Ramadi, from 2003 to 2004 and 2005 to 2006, respectively. .

During his time in the military, he was briefed on hundreds of counter-terrorism operations and was part of several SEAL teams associated with Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

SEAL veteran and author Eric Muller (pictured), 51, served in Iraq from 2003 to 2004 and again, between 2004 and 2005, before retiring in 2014

Muller, who retired from the Navy in 2014, his first off-duty job was to be a full-time instructor at Mid-South Combat Shooting in Mississippi, which books training only for the U.S. military, government, and state. – or local law enforcement agencies.

The 20-year-old Navy SEAL, who has four children from two previous marriages and is now engaged to his 35-year-old high school best friend, talks about the lessons he learned in transitioning from long-serving military life to civilian life. , and how few veterans don’t realize that the skills they’ve learned in uniform are in high demand.

He also runs a new online micro-learning platform, Magnifi U, as of this year, to help veterans learn how to successfully transition into civilian life. For the course, he draws on his 2017 book, Set Up for Success, A Veteran’s Guide to Re-acclimation, and his own career to help and inspire others.

For now, here are three life lessons Muller recommends following for those seeking a successful career post-military:

Muller also wrote about his post-military struggles and experiences in a book called Set Up for Success, A Veteran’s Guide to Re-acclimation, published in 2017.

1. Plan your plan

“If you don’t have a plan, you’re just going to be blown away by the wind. Whatever storm comes, you’re going in, you’re fluttering in the wind, you’re going to drown, right? That’s why it’s so important to come up with a plan,” Muller told DailyMail.com

The California resident added that whatever path you choose, whether that be staying home to take care of the family, looking for a job or going to college, it’s vital to stick with your plan to the end.

Jessica Di Ponzio, Director of Learning and Development at Magnifi U, is working with Muller to further develop his courses, stating: “All of the courses offered are about navigating separation and finding your motivation. […] And also how to harness your motivation to go after what really matters to you,” she told DailyMail.com exclusively.

‘Our second course is about finding direction, use your motivation to find which job is the field work, what will give you satisfaction, what do you really think is important? What do you want to investigate? And then the third course is putting it all into action, making a plan, creating a resume and really learning how your skills translate, like we talked about what role you had in the military, what branch you’re in in the things that you did and what that translates to, and then, you know, a composite custom skills translator.’

2. Customize your plan

After coming up with a plan, Muller recommends sticking to it and making adjustments to make it a reality. He says that all too often, veterans tend to give up their plans “because life and things happen.”

“If you go to school and want a degree, and have a plan to the end, but now all of a sudden…” [your] wife is now pregnant [you] have a baby thrown into the mix. You then wonder, “Do I just stop that plan?” No, you don’t have to stop with that plan.’

“Instead, you may have to find a night job for a while because your wife won’t be able to work for two or three months. So there is an adjustment there.’

The veteran said people often think that adjustments “cripple you or put you in a place where you just toss that plan in the trash.”

However, he says that this is usually not the case, and talking to others about personal difficulties can help a person overcome these feelings and stay on the right path.

“I think it’s super important and super helpful to have someone you can talk to openly and use as a mentor, like I did with my brother.”

Muller lived in his car after divorcing his second wife, two years after his retirement from the military in 2014. He remembers that as one of the low points of his life before turning to tires made by motivational speakers.

He then realized that he could talk openly about his struggles with his brother.

“Finally I had someone who could help me in the mentoring area, but if I’d realized that in the beginning, it would have softened a lot of the things I’ve been through.”

Now teaching veterans how to transition to civilian life after their release from the military, Muller is also engaged to his high school best friend of 35 (right)

3. Translate and show your worth and military skills in a corporate environment

“I think as a veteran most companies don’t see or don’t understand the true value of a veteran because they don’t understand the terminology about what we (veterans) did in the military versus what you know is in the civilian world, and how translates it from one to the other,” Muller told DailyMail.com.

He added that companies are doing themselves a disservice “by not knowing that because there are so many people who are more than capable of doing their job.”

Muller also revealed that the military only offers classes that focus on resume building and interviewing before active duty members are officially released.

“They give everyone a 10-day class before you get off. It takes two weeks, but the courses were not up to date. The resumes were old school [format].’

“Now you have companies that have a seven second or fifteen second look, and they look over a cover page and if they don’t like what they don’t see right away, they put it aside.”

Muller found his first job as an instructor at a Mississippi shooting range because of his ties to the military. He said he initially liked the job and found it “super easy” before realizing how unprepared he’d been to work a regular job.

“Like finances, I never took into account how much I got paid. And I didn’t really understand until I got my first paycheck. And it was kind of shocking and then it really hit me, probably two or three months later. That I wasn’t financially prepared for success at all.’

He added that the sudden realization “had strained his relationship with his ex-wife.”

“For me, the hardest part was figuring out who I was because you know I was a Navy SEAL for 20 years. That was my identity and then all of a sudden I came out and I’m trying to figure out who I am again. You know, it was like I just finished high school, right, because you know, I don’t have a college degree,’ said Muller.

Father of four (pictured with one of them), Muller is now a risk management and business development contract in Mississippi

After leaving his job at the shooting range, Muller finally wrote a book about his struggle and experience to find his own identity after military life. Then he was offered to teach at Magnifi U, which made him realize that he could make a difference by helping others in a similar position.

“Our courses teach veterans how to write an elevator pitch, how to talk about themselves in an interview environment, and what to put on their resume,” Jessica Di Ponzio, Director of Learning and Development at Magnifi U, told DailyMail.com.

“We have plans for a ton more. There are endless opportunities for these courses for veterans and anyone who is struggling, but specifically what we’re talking about today is veterans,” she added.

“From soft skills and self-awareness, understanding your values, relationships, communication, mental health, well-being all the way, are skills that lead to being able to work functional jobs.”

Muller now plans to re-enroll at San Diego State University, where he attended college before dropping out and enlisting in the Navy. He said he was inspired by his fiancée, who had just received her bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University.

He is also a risk management and business development contractor for a private company in Mississippi.