How on earth will they get Sam Fender tickets?

Disappointed fans of Sam Fender lined up for 100,000 people even after his tour dates sold out within minutes and ticketing websites crashed.

The pop star, 28, is scheduled to perform for two nights at Newcastle’s 52,000-seat St James Park, following his critically acclaimed performance at Glastonbury.

Fans complained that See Tickets and Ticketmaster crashed while desperately trying to get tickets for the highly anticipated dates.

After both shows sold out, 100,000 fans still lined up in an online waiting room hoping to somehow get their hands on a ticket, with one saying it’s “Easier to see Harry Styles!” used to be.

One fan wrote on Twitter: ‘Sam Fender’s sale was tougher than any Harry’ [Styles] ticket I ever tried to get’.

Harry, 27, will be performing in London, Coventry, Edinburgh and Cardiff next year with rising ticket demand for a dazzling £300 – with 28,000 waiting in a virtual queue last week.

See Tickets left many fans frustrated as it seemed to struggle under the pressure and simply showed a message that read ‘Our website is very busy’.

A fan told ChronicleLive: ‘I fell in line at 40k+ lead. So frustrating to see that tickets are already on sale [release website] Viagogo for £885’.

‘See tickets I got on the booking page with available tickets, but no matter what type of ticket I clicked, it said they couldn’t allocate them to me. So, so frustrating!’

Before adding, ‘See tickets was atrocious, I think it needs to be raised that their systems are not advanced enough to handle demand of this magnitude.’

On Twitter, another added: ‘Waited for Sam Fender tickers since 8am for the website crashing at time of release’.

Fans in similar situations wrote: ‘Okay so did anyone actually enter the Sam Fender presale or did we all just break See Tickets Cause This [the apology message] has been on screen since 10 a.m.’.

MailOnline has contacted See Tickets for comment.

Meanwhile, Ticketmaster users had similar qualms with one writing: “Sam Fender currently has 110,000 people in the Ticketmaster queue, shall we say goodbye to 300 capacity gigs or what?”

While others shared snaps of the live queue with one complaining, “Since when do so many people love Sam Fender?”.

Other fans who missed out on tickets were quick to voice their grievances with one writing, “If you have Sam Fender tickets, I hope both sides of your pillow are warm.”

As another joked, ‘I didn’t get any tickets, so I blocked Sam Fender’.

It comes after fans took to Twitter to cut the cost of presake tickets to Harry Styles’ upcoming UK shows, with prizes costing over £300 each.

Next year, the 27-year-old pop star will extend his highly successful Love On Tour performances, with fans rushing to see him in person.

And in the frenzy, with 28,000 people waiting in a virtual queue, a fan rushed through the checkout process of booking website Ticketmaster after seeing tickets advertised for £155 each.

But due to price changes based on demand, she found herself stuck with a £700 bill and no way to pay her rent and says she is now seeking a refund.

Music fan Niamh told the Birmingham Mail that if she had seen the walk before the payment, she would certainly have thought twice.

She said, ‘I wouldn’t have paid that amount voluntarily, because I can’t afford it.

‘For this price, I am now going to struggle with basic things like shopping and paying my rent. Prices are definitely not fair in the current cost of living crisis.

The London-based exhibition worker went on to say she is now requesting a refund from the site.

The site’s dynamic pricing system means ticket prices change according to demand, and on Friday morning, 28,906 eager fans lined up.

At the time, MailOnline reached out to representatives of Harry and Ticketmaster for comment.