How often should you wash clothes, sheets and towels? Viral video about laundry sparks huge debate

A viral video informing people how often they should wash their clothes, sheets, towels and underwear is causing a stir online.

The clip, posted by the detergent brand washlandtold viewers to throw bras in the washing machine every three to four wears, bed linen every two weeks and towels once or twice a week.

Hundreds took to the comments to dismiss the ‘annoying’ advice that people should wash their clothes after every wear, but some argued it was ‘waste’.

Washlands recommends washing socks after every wear, bras after three or four, shirts after two to four, and pajamas after every three to five.

The video also recommended washing bedding every two weeks and towels once or twice a week, but said denim can be washed after wearing ten times.

More than 8.9 million Facebook users watched the video, which was greeted with a barrage of thousands of comments as people were divided over the washing recommendations, with some calling it “disgusting.”

‘Annoying. Bed linen should be changed and laundered twice a week. Towels should be changed and washed twice a week. All clothing should be changed and washed after each wear. If you do it differently, you filthy idc (I don’t care),’ said one woman.

‘Shirts that wear every 2-4? Sure, if I want to smell like an armpit,” another joked.

‘I wash my clothes after every wear. Bedding every five days. This doesn’t seem very clean to me,” commented a third.

‘Your clothes pick up dirt, hair, etc. overnight. Can’t, can’t wear them any longer. That’s gross. I wash my clothes after wearing them once, could never sleep in sheets that hadn’t been changed and laundered after a week,” said a fourth.

However, not everyone was put off by the informative clip stating that with the rising cost of living it is more economical to wash clothes less often and that a person’s lifestyle affects how often he has to do the laundry.

“Things like this are downright scary. No sane person washes these things so often, total waste of time, water and electricity,” complained one user.

How do you have time to hand wash your bras after every use? Plus working every day, washing your sheets once a week, towels after every use, clothes after every use, cooking and cleaning your house and shopping, tending your garden, cleaning your car, paying your bills etc?!?!?, ‘ asked another.

“I mean, I wash things when they need to be washed. So wasteful to wash everything after one wear or scheduled washes, but to each his own,” replied a third.

“This changes drastically from person to person because everyone is different and doesn’t live the same life,” a fourth noted.