How often should you clean your mattress? Bed Threads experts share advice

The experts of an Australian bed company have revealed how often you should clean your mattress.

To remove dirt, dead skin cells and prevent dust mites, your mattress should be cleaned every six months or once a season. Wiring team advises.

Mattresses can become contaminated with 100,000 to 10 million times of dust, which can seriously affect your health and sleep. People with allergies should choose to clean their mattress more often to avoid health problems.

Side effects of an unclean mattress can include runny nose, itchy eyes, coughing and sinus problems.

All you need to clean it is a vacuum cleaner, dish soap, white vinegar in a spray bottle, baking soda, cleaning cloths, and cold water.

First, start stripping the bed by removing the sheets, then vacuum the entire surface of the mattress thoroughly — including the sides.

Remove stains by dabbing enzyme cleaner or dish soap and water on a clean cloth, then blot the stained area with the cloth.

Then sprinkle baking soda all over the mattress and let it sit for several hours to remove odors, dirt and moisture.

After a few hours, vacuum up the baking soda and dress the bed with new sheets.

Last year, Australian mother Mila demonstrated the cleaning method in a TikTok video, which has currently been viewed more than 279,500 times.

“Treat yourself to a good night’s sleep,” the woman said in the video’s caption.

Because mattresses can get old over time, the handy tip thoroughly cleans bedding and removes dirt, dust, sweat and bodily fluids lurking beneath the surface.