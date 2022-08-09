How Often Should I Replace Pillows?

Are you looking for wholesale pillows for your hotel or hospitality business? Guests need comfortable, supportive pillows whenever they visit your business, so you will need to keep your bedding in good condition.

Hospitality businesses need a sound replacement schedule to do away with old pillows and

maintain guest comfort. Pillows may be replaced for various reasons, including staining, loss of

shape and comfort, outdated design, and more.

Here are some tips to help you determine when to replace pillows:

1. When the Dirt Won’t Come Off

Hotel pillows can remain clean for several months with a consistent cleaning routine. Covers will

keep the actual pillow from getting dirty, so hotels can keep replacing pillow covers. Some oils

and debris from skin cells and dirt can reach the pillow. Over time, the dirt builds up even with

routine cover and pillow cleaning. Guests won’t settle for stains, yellowing, and dirt, so you need

to replace all pillows with this condition.

Hotels should change pillow covers regularly to keep the dirt from reaching the pillows. Some

hotel pillows are also machine washable, while others need spot cleaning. Cleaning aims to

prevent stains and smells and keep away illness-causing bacteria, allergy-causing sweat, and

acne-causing oil. Cleaning removes sweat and debris. If the pillow can't get as clean as needed, it

may be time for a replacement.

2. When the Pillow Loses Shape and Comfort

Hotel pillows can lose shape as they age or due to wrong usage and cleaning practices. Guests can

fold pillows into different positions for support when reading a book, using their phones, or

working. Over time, the pillow won’t bounce back in the same shape or as fast as it did when

new. You may notice lumps and areas of flatness on the pillow, which are signs you need

replacements. Loss of shape will reduce comfort and cause injuries like sore neck.

Memory foam pillows are breathable and offer better support but are the first to sag and lose

shape. Latex pillows are more durable and eco-friendly, which makes them expensive, but you

can use them longer. Down and feather pillows are fluffy and lightweight but clamp together

under heat and sweat, which causes lumps. The material will lose shape faster. Hotels should

replace pillows that have lost form or comfort as soon as they notice.

3. When the Pillow Is Old and Faded

Pillows eventually get old and need a replacement. A luxury hospitality business can’t afford to

keep old pillows that look unsightly or worn out. The pillow should offer desired support and

comfort to the owner. Pillow covers should be new and freshly laundered. If you use colored

covers, make sure the material is clean and looks new. Stains and fading make the pillows appear

old and unappealing. Old pillows tend to be lumpy with areas of flatness.

Pillows age differently based on how often they're used. Hospitality businesses experience faster

aging during peak occupancy when guests use the pillows daily. People of different sizes and

needs use hotel pillows, so you can expect folding and twisting in various ways. The housekeeping team should organize regular inspections to identify and replace old pillows with new sets before guests complain.

4. When Creating a New Bedroom Design

Are you designing a new bedroom décor? A pillow replacement is one of the changes to consider.

New pillows emerge every year with improvements that make the option more comfortable,

supportive, and breathable. The best pillows this year may be outdated in a few months or fail to

match the new design you're creating. Purchasing wholesale pillows for a new bedroom setup can

help make the perfect ambiance for your guests.

Even the most stylish pillows will eventually go out of trend. You can buy new pillows if the

current design seems too outdated or doesn’t match the new beds, mattresses, and covers.

Purchasing in bulk allows you to order consistent quality according to your guest’s needs. You

can opt for charming covers and colors to bring out the best aesthetics. Choose reputable

wholesalers and brands that can guarantee comfortable, durable pillows.

Premium Replacement Wholesale Pillows

Purchasing premium replacement wholesale pillows has many advantages, including durability,

uniformity, and cost saving. You can leverage retailer discounts and maintain new comfortable

pillows throughout the year. Consider the materials, fills, cover, firmness, aesthetics, and ease of

cleaning to find the best durable pillows for your guests.