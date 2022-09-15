How often do YOU wash your bras? TikTok reveals some people only clean undergarments ONCE A YEAR

A viral TikTok video in which a woman revealed she only washes her bra once a week has sparked a huge debate about how long you can go without cleaning your underwear — with some online users admitting that they only wear their bra once. wash it once a year.

How often do you wash your bras? Sometimes I go a week without washing my bra,” the TikToker, an Australian influencer named Renée Hoganis in the clip, which has since been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

It was then reposted by a woman named Catie, which is located in the US. She taped Renee’s video together and made an embarrassed face at the camera.

Catie’s clip got another 900,000 views, and it launched a big argument in the comment section about whether it’s acceptable to go long without washing your bras.

“I wash my bra about once a year, [to be honest],” wrote one user, to which dozens of people responded, saying, “Same.”

“I haven’t washed my bra in three years,” read another comment, while a third said, “I really don’t know, I just randomly washed it after saying, ‘Hey, I should probably wash it.'”

Others said they go “months,” with one person claiming, “My favorites get washed about three times a year.”

“My bra probably hasn’t seen a washing machine in months,” said another.

“I wash my bra about once a month and wear it every day,” I read in another comment.

Others said they go “months,” with someone joking, “Do you have to wash them?”

“I can’t remember the last time I washed my bra,” someone else admitted, while another user agreed: “Yeah, I don’t know, they’ll get washed eventually.”

Others called it “disgusting” or “embarrassing,” but agreed that they don’t clean their bras enough.

Another admitted that they only wash their bras when they ‘smell’ or ‘get something on’.

“Do you have to wash them?” joked another user.

One person even claimed they don’t wash their bra at all, explaining, “I’m leaving it the way God intended. The same goes for jeans and hats.’

“Any woman who says they wash their bra daily is lying. We could go for weeks,” someone else said.

At the other end of the spectrum, some TikTokers wrote that they wash their bra after every use, while others fell in the middle.

“A new one every day,” says one TikTok user. “I’m a cleaner and the puppies sweat a lot.”

“I usually wear it two to three times before I wash it,” explains one person.

So how often should you wash your bra? Dermatologist Alok Vij previously told Cleveland Clinic that they should be cleaned after every two or three wears.

“A few hours of wearing a bra with minimal sweating may not count as a full-blown ‘wear’,” she added. “But a few hours of heavy sweating can count as a double or triple wear.”

She explained that “dead skin cells, oil and sweat” often get “trapped” under your bra, creating a “cesspool of bacteria.”

“Not washing often enough can lead to stains and lingering odors on the bra, as well as skin irritation, rashes or localized skin infections from yeast or bacteria,” she said.

She also warned that wearing the same bra over and over without giving him time to “relax” can cause him to lose his shape and “elasticity.”

“You can wear the same bra two days in a row, as long as you take it off for a few hours to let the bra relax,” the doctor continued.

“But if you wear a ‘lucky bra’ day in and day out, it loses its shape faster.”

UCLA Health dermatologist Teo Soleymani also recommended washing your bras often to avoid Yourself magazine, explaining, “Things like sodium, chloride, magnesium, and potassium—these elemental metals are in our bodies and end up on our clothes as the sweat evaporates, leaving the metals behind.”

But Waleed Javaid, director of infection prevention and control at Mount Sinai Downtown, added that the chances of infection from a dirty bra are very small, but explained it is possible if you have an open wound or cut in the area.

When it comes time to clean them, laundry experts advise hand-washing the garment rather than putting it in the wash to ensure you don’t stretch it.