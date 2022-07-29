How nutritionist Jessica Sepel takes care of her skin

Nutritionist Jessica Sepel has revealed how she takes care of her glowing skin from the inside out and the exact morning routine she follows.

The 32-year-old drinks 2 liters of water every day, includes healthy fats in her diet and takes supplements such as zinc and magnesium daily.

“I believe taking care of your skin inside and out is a true act of self-care that can support your overall well-being and confidence,” the founder of JSHealth Vitamin wrote to her. blog.

‘Forget the airbrushed images you see on social media and in magazines – the goal is simply to support your skin to be as healthy as possible. When you do this, it’s no longer about looks, it’s about how you feel.’

The helpful tactics make Jessica’s skin glow and reduce the chance of painful pimples.

Australian nutritionist Jessica Sepel (pictured) outlined how she takes care of her skin, both inside and out

Jessica starts her day by adding two scoops of collagen to her morning coffee — a type of protein that boosts skin elasticity.

‘I like a strong cappuccino with 1-2 scoops of marine collagen. I really only use and believe in marine collagen when it comes to skin benefits,” she wrote.

Collagen powder helps support skin hydration, elasticity and collagen levels in the body, which decrease over time as we age and lead to more mature, aging skin.

Jessica starts her day by adding two scoops of collagen to her morning coffee, a type of protein that boosts skin elasticity (stock image)

Jessica also makes sure to include healthy fats and proteins in her diet, which contain essential macronutrients for skin repair and hormonal balance for “a glowing and clear complexion.”

Foods high in healthy fats include avocado, fish, nuts, chia seeds, dark chocolate, cheese, and extra virgin olive oil.

It’s also important for Jessica to drink water as soon as she wakes up to aid in digestion, metabolism and brain power… failing to do so can lead to unwanted headaches and fatigue.

What is collagen? collagen is the most abundant protein in your body, accounting for about a third of its protein composition. It is one of the main building blocks of bones, skin, muscles, tendons and ligaments. Collagen is also found in many other parts of the body, including blood vessels, corneas, and teeth Collagen essentially provides structure to much of your body, including your bones, skin, tendons and ligaments Source: health line

The benefits of drinking 2L of water daily * Improves mental clarity and concentration * Removes toxins through sweat and urine *Improves skin radiance and reduces signs of aging * Promotes smooth digestion * Prevents headaches and hypertension * Improves mood * Controls the temperature

When it comes to supplements, Jessica focuses on maintaining her gut health by taking a daily probiotic to nourish my gut microbiome, along with triple strength fish oil, zinc, and vitamin C.

“The connection between skin and gut is really through the pathways of inflammation. Therefore, supporting a healthy digestive system supports healthy skin,” she said.

Fish oil and omega-3 help improve skin barrier function, while vitamin C provides general support.

When it comes to skincare, Jessica swears to use a vitamin C serum and cream cleanser every night (stock image)

When it comes to skincare, Jessica swears by using a vitamin C serum daily and a cream cleanser every night.

The cleanser removes make-up while leaving the skin feeling ‘plump and nourished’.

“This is important to protect the integrity of your skin barrier for optimal skin health,” she wrote.

‘I am very committed to a vitamin C serum daily after washing the face; I’m looking for a serum with more than eight percent vitamin C in combination with hyaluronic acid for clear and hydrated skin.’