How Nicole Kidman, 55, achieves insanely ripped physique

Nicole Kidman showed she’s in better shape than ever at 55 when she caused a stir with a stunning new magazine shoot showing her ripped biceps.

The mother of four showed off her toned physique on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, showing off the results of her lifelong love of fitness and exercise.

Standing with her fists clenched and her biceps flexed, the Bombshell actress also showed off her perfectly chiseled legs in the shoot, posing in a Diesel microskirt and a form-fitting halter top from the same brand.

The Hollywood star is a lifelong fan of staying active and has spoken openly about her fitness regime

The Big Little Lies star’s impressive physique shouldn’t come as a shock as the actress has long been an advocate of staying active and enjoying regular exercise.

Over the years, the star has been open about her love of the outdoors and how she tries to keep the balance when it comes to her diet.

Here, FEMAIL takes a look at how Kidman maintained her toned figure using the 80/20 lifestyle rule and some interesting food choices.

Staying active all the time: How growing up in a marathon-loving family fueled Nicole’s love of the outdoors

Kidman grew up in Australia and loves outdoor activities such as swimming – pictured in Australia in December 2019

The actress is often seen sharing photos of herself hiking, skiing and horseback riding on Instagram

About her approach to exercise, Kidman said: ‘I try to mix it with exercise, running, yoga and even just taking a walk with my husband and the kid’

When it comes to sports, Kidman has always loved staying active after growing up in a family that loved half marathons.

After years of competing with her family in Australia’s popular City to Surf athletic event, Kidman now enjoys a mix of spinning, yoga and running.

Kidman previously shared her fitness tips during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, explaining: “Variety is the best way [to become fit] I have found.’

She added: “If you think you’re going to run five miles every morning for the rest of your life, you’re bored and hit the snooze button after a week.

“So I try to mix it with exercise, running, yoga and even just walking with my husband and the kids.”

Indeed, the star is often seen sharing photos of herself enjoying runs, walks and riding sessions on Instagram.

A flexible foodie: Kidman loves a varied diet, including fresh seafood and live BUGS, while following the 80/20 rule

The Hours actress raised eyebrows by exposing her torso in a Miu Miu microskirt and crop top on the cover of the February issue of Vanity Fair earlier this year (pictured)

Though she was always known for her slim and slender physique, the Eyes Wide Shut actress has long stated that she did not diet but chose to live an 80/20 lifestyle.

WHAT IS THE 80/20 DIET? Simply put, the 80/20 diet, created by Daniel Wheeler, involves eating healthy, low-calorie meals 80 percent of the time and eating what you like 20 percent of the time. “No food is off limits,” he says, “and that’s because having a little bit of your favorite foods is more likely to help you stick to the diet, meaning you can lose a lot of weight in 16 weeks because you stick to it.” have kept. “I think this could be the new 5:2.” You can also drink alcohol for the same reason.’

Exercise isn’t “mandatory” – but a plan with 80 percent strength training and 20 percent cardio is “recommended.”

“It’s down a path that eventually 80 percent health, 20 percent … sometimes drops to 70 percent,” The Northman star admitted to Women’s Health in 2013.

The 80/20 diet is based on packing 80 percent of the diet with whole foods, while the remaining 20 percent is a fair amount of indulgence.

Kidman continued, “But that’s why I think you have things like natural health remedies — you find out what works for you. And I do a lot and I have a lot of energy.’

In 2014, she told the Los Angeles Times, “I’m actually not that strict with my diet. I eat almost everything, but in moderation.’

In another Food & Wine interview in 2017, The Undoing star admitted that her favorite food is a “fresh seafood platter with Sydney rock oysters, tiger prawns, mud crab and lobster.”

Her other favorite food, according to her 2015 73 Questions video with Vogue, is “homemade warm bread with Reggiano.”

The Others actress also previously shared her love for an Australian dish called ‘sausage sizzle’, a grilled sausage served on white bread.

In 2018, Kidman — who once said she could eat “almost anything” — revealed she has a penchant for eating live insects.

Appearing at Vanity Fair’s Secret Talent Theater, the star was seen consuming four different types of microcattle, including mealworms and crickets.

In 2018, Kidman surprised fans when she revealed she has a penchant for eating live insects

“I’m here to reveal my hidden talent for eating micro cattle,” she began, confessing that the critters were still alive. She then picked up a few with a pair of chopsticks and described the mouthfuls of live insects as “extraordinary,” “moist,” and “tough.”

“Just a little side note, two billion people in the world eat insects, and I’m one of them,” she said in the clip.

When traveling, Kidman has admitted to taking a daily multivitamin to help her replenish any nutrients her diet may be lacking.

Take on Challenging Roles: Become an Action Star of Forty and Train for Intense Fight Scenes

The actress was 49 when she signed up to play Queen Atlanna in the 2018 film Aquaman.

The star was put to work as she had to learn and perform the choreography of the intense fight scene

Having already mastered dramatic roles in both film and TV, Kidman turned her hand to action when she signed on to play Queen Atlanna in the 2018 film Aquaman.

The actress was 49 when she was approached to star alongside Jason Momoa in the James Wan-directed DCEU (DC Comics Extended Universe) film.

Kidman, for her part, stayed in shape by continuing her regular exercise regime, which includes vinyasa or ashtanga yoga classes – which can be an excellent form of resistance training.

Meanwhile, Aquaman stunt director Jon Valera told Men’s Health that the actress also had to learn and perform intense fight scene choreography for the role.

The actress shows off the results of her fitness regimen on social media

Kidman poses at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in March 2022

“She didn’t have much time with us because of her schedule. Like a true professional, she came in and immediately trained on the specific choreography. That’s what we often do with the A-list actors,” he explained.

“So she comes in and trains with me and the guys and it’s ‘Okay, this is the choreography. We have to teach her this specifically.’ ‘

He continued: ‘We had to choreograph the fight. She had a double to do the flips and everything, but we had to choreograph and lock it up and approve it by James Wan. And once it was approved, that was all we spent time with Nicole on that particular choreography.”

The actress also had to work with a mix of heavy prop tridents, as Valera recalled: “The trident is not a normal weapon that everyone carries around…

‘The hero tridents, they were heavy. Those are the ones that end up behind a glass case. The real stunts were great because they were light and you could hit them really hard.”

Kidman will reprise her role in the upcoming 2023 sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.