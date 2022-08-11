How New Zealand’s Climate Fight Is Threatening Its Iconic Farmland

GISBORNE, New Zealand – Horehore Station, a sheep and cattle ranch, stretches over 4,000 acres on New Zealand’s North Island, with its jagged expanse of uneven hills and steep gullies covered in lush green grass.

Despite the rugged landscape, it is good, productive farmland. But soon it will no longer be a farm.

The land’s owner, John Hindrup, who bought it in 2013 for 1.8 million New Zealand dollars, sold it this year for $13 million or $8.2 million. His windfall was due to a newly lucrative industry in New Zealand: forestry investors will cover the property with trees and make money, not with their wood, but with the carbon the trees will suck from the atmosphere.

“If you’d told me this two years ago, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Mr. Hindrup, 67, of the land’s sky-high value.