How Neighbours stars bared all for racy men’s mags over the years

Neighbors launched the careers of some of Australia’s greatest talents, from Margot Robbie and Kylie Minogue to Natalie Imbruglia and Delta Goodrem.

And the Australian soap was also famous for its stunning female cast, with many of the stars unafraid to model during their time on the show.

From FHM covers to Playboy centerfolds, many of Ramsay Street’s raunchy residents were more than happy to embrace the men’s magazines that were popular in the 1990s and 2000s.

The stars of Neighbors fully embraced the men’s mag culture while the show aired in the 1990s and 2000s. Holly Valance is pictured on the cover of FHM

Holly Candy (née Valance), who played Flick Scully on the soap, is arguably the most popular cover girl of the era.

The stunner graced the cover of FHM several times during her heyday, before later appearing naked in the music video for her hit single “Kiss Kiss.”

She did the boys’ mag circuit for years after she left Neighbours, before finally hanging on to a more conservative lifestyle with billionaire husband Nick Candy.

Long before Holly, Emma Harrison was the reigning queen of provocative imagery.

The busty blonde got her start as the bubbly Joanna Hartman on Neighbors in 1995, but launched a full-fledged career as a professional glamor model after she left the soap in 1997.

Emma modeled in FHH, Ralph, Maxim, Loaded, Inside Sport and more, even getting her outfit off in the 1997 issue of Australia’s Playboy.

Years later, she would admit that her confidence in front of the camera was fake.

“I’m more confident in my 40s than when I was in my 20s, which sounds strange, but I was totally pretending then — it was all like,” she told Women’s Day in 2015.

Long before Holly, it was the busty Emma Harrison (pictured) who was the reigning queen of provocative images

“I felt very self-conscious when I was younger, even doing all those magazine shoots,” she confessed.

“They would style me and tell me to act sexy and hot, but I did – I didn’t feel it then,” she added.

Another ’90s favorite was Kimberley Davies, who played the villainous Annalize Hartman in Neighbors from 1993 to 1996.

At the height of her popularity, she was touted as the Australian answer to Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson.

Another ’90s favorite was Kimberley Davies (pictured), who at the time was touted as the Australian answer to Pamela Anderson

Kimberley’s sultry appeal not only earned her multiple magazine covers, it also gave her a successful acting career in the United States.

After she left Neighbors, she appeared on Friends and Ally McBeal, and even fronted Aaron Spelling’s short-lived Melrose Place knock-off Pacific Palisades.

The blonde bombshells of Ramsay Street were broken by the brunette beauty Nicola Charles.

She played the scandalous Sarah Beaumont in the series, who is best remembered as Dr. Karl Kennedy.

Taking apart Ramsay Street’s blonde bombshells was brunette beauty Nicola Charles (pictured)

Sarah’s good looks helped her profile rise in the UK, where she was voted the 2nd sexiest woman in the world by readers in FHM’s annual list in 1998 and again in 1999.

Outside of FHM, she appeared topless on the cover of Loaded magazine.

Since leaving Neighbors full-time in 1999, Nicola has set up her own claims and insurance business and has written several books.

After Karl Susan Kennedy cheated on sexy secretary Sarah, he would get lost again with Izzy Hoyland, played by Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

Although Natalie is best known for her music career with the Rogue Traders, she did some glamor modeling by graced the cover of FHM in 2009.

Imogen Bailey, who played Nicola West in 2008, had a much bigger career as a centerfold than an actress, modeling for FHM, Maxim, Zoo, Ralph and more.

Die-hard Neighbors fans may remember the gorgeous Carmella Cammeniti, played by Natalie Blair.

Her relationship with Connor O’Neill made her a fan favorite, earning her the Logie for Most Popular New Female Talent in 2005.

Despite this, she was bumped off the cover of FHM’s 2007 issue for former child star Nikki Webster, who posed for the magazine to mark her 18th birthday.

Neighbors were packed up in the air on Thursday night after 37 years.

Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance are among the celebrities who returned to the fictional Ramsay Street to appear on the broadcast of the Melbourne-based drama that helped launch their careers in acting and music.

Robbie, Imbruglia and Valance made remote video appearances.

The program was once a big hit in Australia and a bigger success in Britain, but has fallen victim to declining ratings in recent years.

In the closing scenes, the residents celebrated the wedding of Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), with some characters preparing to leave their beloved Ramsay Street.