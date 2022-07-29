How Neighbours is set to make millions for the Aussie tourism industry

The producers of defunct soap Neighbors and Tourism Australia (TA) have devised a plan to lure British viewers Down Under with an advertisement using scenes from the show.

Fans in the UK will see the one-off commercial when the 90-minute final airs on Channel 5 on Friday night.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the 30-second spot will combine highlights from the beloved soap’s 37-year history with scenes from the Don’t Go Small, Go Australia ad created by TA.

The new commercial was created with the cooperation of Neighbors’ production company Fremantle.

As a tribute to Neighbours, the ad will end with the word ‘Australia’ in exactly the same style as the show’s famous logo.

Australian TV and film have a long history of luring travelers from abroad before pandemic travel restrictions were imposed.

Advisory group, Deloitte Access Economics, has conducted research to substantiate the claim.

The 30-second spot will combine highlights from the much-loved soap’s 37-year history with scenes from the Don’t Go Small, Go Australia ad created by Tourism Australia (pictured)

Deloitte said 230,000 travelers, worth $725 million in tourist dollars, went Down Under because of what they had seen of the country in Australian movies and television.

“Aussie films and TV broadcasts abroad give a picture of the country,” John O’Mahony, partner of Deloitte Access Economics, told the Daily Telegraph about the study.

He explained that that trend is called “set-jetting.”

This is where tourists are drawn to visit a location where a TV show or movie was shot.

O’Mahony said in his research that Australian film and TV attracted people from abroad, especially from the UK, where Neighbors has been around since 1986.

Tourism Australian capitalized on the ‘set-jetting’ trend in 2018 with a star-studded fake Crocodile Dundee trailer.

A recent report from consultancy Deloitte said 230,000 travelers, worth $725 million in tourist dollars, went Down Under because of what they had seen of the country in Australian films and television such as Neighbors Picture: Natalie Bassingthwaighte reprized her role as a very different one. Izzy Hoyland in the Neighbors final

Created as part of a tourism campaign, it raised $6 billion for the Australian economy.

The trailers, starring Margot Robbie, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe, were later unveiled as part of a Tourism Australia campaign designed to attract American visitors.

The mock movie trailer is the largest US tourism agency ad campaign since Paul Hogan’s Come Say G’Day ads in the 1980s.

According to the Deloitte survey, Australian film and TV lured people from abroad, especially from the UK, where Neighbors has been around since 1986. Pictured: Neighbors favorites Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reprise their roles as Charlene and Scott in the finale

The original Crocodile Dundee movie was released in 1986 and made its star Paul Hogan an international sensation, raking in $328 million at the US box office.

Meanwhile, UK viewers can look forward to seeing a galaxy of Neighbors stars return to Ramsay Street Friday night for the final.

Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Peter O’Brien (Shane Ramsay), Natalie Bassingthwaighte, (Izzy Hoyland) and Guy Pearce (Mike Young), all played major roles in the iconic swan song.

They were joined by Daniel MacPherson, (Joel Samuels), Mark Little (Joe Mangel), and Paul Keane, who memorably played Des Clarke.

Kylie Minogue, best known for playing Charlene Robinson and Jason Donovan, who played Scott Robinson, also took over their roles.