When Sonal Keay was diagnosed at age 17 with a rare skin condition that makes her allergic to daylight, she had no idea it would one day inspire a successful business.

At the time, it made her cry with frustration. But today, the former lawyer and mother of two is the founder of This Is Silk, which sells silk solutions for sleep, skin and hair.

Her sustainably sourced, 100 percent mulberry silk, machine washable pillowcases and accessories have a devoted following. In March, she launched an ethical silk peptide beauty line that has proven to be a balm for women with sensitive skin conditions like rosacea.

Her Silk Cream Cleanser and Radiance Renewed Silk Overnight Oil (£39.99 each, thisissilk.com) won the 2022 Global Makeup Awards and the oil was highly commended at the 2022 Natural Health Beauty Awards.

Pretty impressive for a woman who was acutely ashamed of her skin for years.

“I have chronic actinic dermatitis,” explains Sonal, 42. ‘As a result, I am allergic to daylight, which is unusual because I am of Indian descent.

“I was born with terrible eczema, asthma and hay fever and spent a lot of time in and out of hospital growing up in Lincolnshire.”

She adds: ‘After a holiday to France when I was 15, my skin started to burn. It was not a normal sunburn, but a severe allergic reaction. I’ve had so many tests and was diagnosed with this allergy.’

Over the next decade, she learned to control the flare-ups. “I covered it, kept it away from water and reflective surfaces like snow, and all photosensitizers, including some drugs and flowers like the daisies.”

She believes that after heavy topical steroid use for her eczema, teenage acne medication also made her skin thinner, which is why she is so passionate about using natural solutions whenever possible.

She later trained as a criminal lawyer, married and had her first child, Margaret, now eight. But when she was pregnant with her second daughter, Clara, now five, her skin became inflamed from hormones. After giving birth, her hair fell out and she had hot flashes.

She was desperate until she remembered that as a teenager the only thing that soothed her skin was the feeling of silk on her face. ‘I would sleep on silk scarves. It felt so cooling. So I started sleeping on silk pillowcases.’

The relief was immediate, but she realized the cause was deeper. ‘I had been a lawyer for fifteen years and got burned out. I decided life was too short and I had to do something I loved.’

Sonal, who lives in the Cotswolds with her software developer husband Steve, their two girls and dog Biscuit, started researching silk and was “blown away” by the science behind it.

It is highly regarded for its natural affinity with our skin, thanks to its anti-aging and skin-repairing properties. The proteins in silk help speed up cell regeneration. It also protects new hair growth.’

So she put £3,000 in a credit card and launched This Is Silk in 2017. After setting up a booth at a Country Living Fair, she knew she had a hit. ‘We made £100,000 in the first 12 months.’

She then launched silk hair wraps to make blow dryers last longer and calm frizz. Before they go into production, everything from sheets to scrunchies is tested at home.

Sonal loves the camaraderie of her new career. ‘The bar is a male-dominated place, so it was new for me to deal mainly with women. I’m amazed at how supportive it has been, and I feel a little sad that I missed it for so long.”