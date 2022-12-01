How music became embedded in Ghanaian football fan culture

Accra, Ghana – In 2006, Ghana made its first appearance at the World Cup. It was a much-anticipated arrival for the proud football nation that had won four African Championships, two FIFA U-17 World Cup titles and two FIFA U-20 World Cup trophies at the time.

The palpable excitement on the street was eventually encapsulated in Yenie, a song by gospel singer Grace Ashy that means “This Is Us” in the local Twi language. It played non-stop in private cars and public transport, on airwaves, and was lovingly sung by children who gathered in assemblies to discuss their favorite players.

In the Black Stars locker rooms and on the team bus, players led the team in singing the song prior to games. Striker Asamoah Gyan, who was part of the 2006 squad and remains the country’s all-time leading goalscorer, was known for leading many such sessions.

The inspiration for the song came from “being a patriotic citizen,” Ashy told Al Jazeera.

The singer, who has recorded five other songs for the team, eventually received a presidential honor from ex-Ghanaian president John Agyekum Kufuor along with members of the team after leaving in the final 16.

Emergence of the ‘jama’ singing culture

Music and color have always been an integral part of domestic football, prominent broadcaster Gloria Perah told Al Jazeera.

“Growing up in Kokomlemle [a town in Accra], club football fans from Olympics FC, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kotoko would wave their horns, wave their flags and all. As a kid it was exciting, although I never understood the rivalry and stuff,” she said.

Songs sung in support of your team in the West African country usually come in one of three forms, Abraham Nkansah, leader of the Die-Hard Supporters Union told Al Jazeera. There are folk songs in another local language, Ga, called “kpanlogo”, marching band music, and then the most popular of all – “jama” songs.

Jama – a word originating from Ga for songs sung at events – is a genre of cheer songs with lyrics from Twi, Ga, Ewe and Pidgin languages ​​that have been passed down through generations of sports fans. Composed to praise one’s team and tease opposing teams, fans say they help boost fan morale by cheering for their team.

In 1970, club football in Ghana reached its peak when Asante Kotoko Sporting Club of Kumasi – the second largest city in the country – won the CAF [Confederation of African Football] Champions League, the first for a team from the country.

Their fan base soon found ways to brag through jama songs combining sounds of homemade instruments such as “bugarabu” drums, agogo, castanets, shekere and trumpets with local rhythms such as highlife to create jama songs.

Other supporters followed suit, creating a boisterous atmosphere during matches as they raced their teams to victory and booed their opponents.

But the rivalry between the clubs died down when it came time to unite for the Black Stars.

After Ghana qualified for Germany in 2006, Ashy’s Yenie was one of the first Black Stars themed songs created specifically for the World Cup – to unite fans across the country.

“I believe my cheers inspired the citizens to support them and also promoted unity among the people of Ghana regardless of their background,” said Ashy.

That same year, Straight to the Top, an all-English tune, was composed and sung by Talal Fatal, then a songwriter and music producer but now CEO of an Accra-based TV channel.

Like Yenie, it was a slight departure from Jama culture, but it also became a hit.

“You know, at that time television was limited and so were the stations and I remember when Ghana scored a goal,” said Peprah. “The songs would be played at half time and Ghanaians will sing so excitedly ‘we’re going straight to the top’.”

Soon, producing football songs in studios became a norm, but only a few caught the attention of fans, especially those with the familiar jama rhythms.

When Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 tournament in South Africa, Yenie and a number of other songs released were – with varying degrees of success – soundtracks.

During every matchday, every goal and post-match analyses, pubs blasted the songs on huge public address systems and fans chanted and drummed randomly in the streets. It was a chaotic rendition of fan love.

After Ghana qualified for the 2022 World Cup, more songs were released, most notably a freestyle song by Gyan, who is now retired, as well as highlife musician Akwaboah and rapper Kweku Flick.

“Jama is meant to mislead the players,” Sani Mohammed, founder of the Ghana First Supporters Union (GAFSU), told Al Jazeera. “Without the jama, the players are boring and they can’t score goals. You could see that in our game with Portugal [at Qatar 2022] that the jama increased the morale of the players to score [two] goals.”

If supporters in the stands are not singing the jama tunes, presence in the stadium means nothing, he added.

‘For God and Fatherland’

But Ashy, who believes she has paved the way for this new era of football chants, says she has yet to earn any royalties or monetary compensation for their work.

“I never received government support for producing the song, but I think, as a citizen of Ghana, I have my quota for my country,” she said.

In 2013, the singer told a local newspaper that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Black Stars were ungrateful, but she did not regret it because “I did it for God and the country”.

Still, Ashy says it makes her happy and inspired to hear her songs being sung in stadiums, football bars and elsewhere. “For me, I think we did a great job,” she said.