How much superannuation you need to retire on and the lifestyle Barefoot Investor’s advice would buy

Australians can retire on far less than what the pension industry recommends – if they’re willing to forego a flashy new car and regular overseas vacations.

Financial advice author Scott Pape, better known as the Barefoot Investor, has suggested that $250,000 is enough to retire.

That’s less than half of the $535,000 the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) recommends for someone who will receive the retirement pension at age 67 from July 2023.

Pape recently endorsed recommendations from Super Consumers Australia, who believe $258,000 is enough for a person who has paid off their mortgage.

Director Xavier O’Halloran said the figure, based on living at $38,000 a year, was designed to reflect someone maintaining an existing standard of living.

Super Savings Recommendations for Homeowners SUPER CONSUMERS AUSTRALIA: $258,000 savings for a individual living on $38,000 a year for an ‘average’ lifestyle They recommended $73,000 in savings for a “low” lifestyle of $29,000 a year The ‘high’ lavish lifestyle requires savings of $743,000, which costs $51,000 per year In front of couplesthe ‘average’ recommendation was $352,000 to live on $56,000 a year The ‘low’ savings goal was $95,000 to live on $42,000 a year The ‘high tier’ is $1,021 million to live on $75,000 a year

“Maybe you don’t want to buy the flashiest new car,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“If you used to do that, it really reflects how you maintain that standard of living.”

The recommendation is also based on taking an annual holiday in Australia rather than going abroad.

“This really reflects what people are spending right now,” said Mr O’Halloran.

But Mr O’Halloran, whose group works with consumer group CHOICE, said Australians who are still renting at retirement age need to save a lot more.

A frugal person who paid off his house would have to save $73,000 to survive on $29,000 a year.

However, a tenant would need to have $140,000 in retirement savings to accommodate unexpected increases in the cost of living.

“For renters, they face much bigger financial hardship and income poverty,” O’Halloran said.

“The general message is that if you’re not currently a retired homeowner, your chances of experiencing financial stress are much higher.

“We are all concerned about the declining number of homeowners and how it will continue to play out as it has in younger generations as more and more people retire.”

How much super you should have by age 25: $31,000 30: $68,000 35: $112,000 40: $164,000 45: $219,000 50: $285,000 55: $360,000 60: $449,000 65: $535,000 Source: Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia by ages as of 2020

Pape said the ASFA recommendation of $535,000 for those receiving the pension at 67 — or $545,000 for those retiring a little earlier — was unrealistic.

That’s based on a person needing $46,494 a year to live on.

“The superindustry has played far too long for the millionaires in the membership ranks,” Pape said.

For couples, ASFA recommends a total of $640,000 to live on $65,445 per year.

By comparison, Super Consumers Australia’s average recommendation for couples is $352,000, to live on $56,000 a year.

Mr O’Halloran said financial advisors he spoke to were concerned about unattainable super savings goals.

“Putting people unrealistic goals — telling them to double their super overnight if they’re on their way to retirement — won’t help,” he said.

Nevertheless, Super Consumers Australia recommends $743,000 for individuals who want to enjoy a more luxurious lifestyle that costs $51,000 a year, which would pay for an annual overseas vacation.

For couples in the “high” spending category, it’s $1,021 million to live on $75,000 a year.

“For that category, I would expect that they would normally go on vacation and maybe take a trip abroad,” said Mr O’Halloran.

“If they could do that on that paycheck before retiring, they could expect that until they retired.”