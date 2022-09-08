How much Married At First Sight’s Al Perkins was paid to appear on new season of Love Island

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Married At First Sight groom Al Perkins will appear in the upcoming season of Love Island after failing to find love on Channel Nine’s social experiment.

And now Daily Mail Australia can reveal that the 26-year-old carpenter was offered a one-time four-figure fee to appear in the series.

According to a well-placed production source, although Al was happy to appear on the series for free, his management was able to get him a hefty appearance fee.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Married At First Sight groom Al Perkins, 26, (pictured) has been given a hefty four-figure fee to appear in the new season of Love Island Australia

“Al was able to get a one-time four-figure sum to add that star power to the show,” they said.

“He was desperate to move on and said yes the moment he was offered. It’s a dream come true for him, he would be ecstatic [that he got on the show].’

Al then gets “a compensation of $500 per week” until he is eliminated.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, a well-placed production source, while Al was happy to appear on the series for free, he was able to get him a hefty fee for performing on the series.

Each of the entrants will then receive additional fees for TV or radio commercials, in-store or event appearances, print ads, digital blog posts, or digital ads.

Appearances in stores or events are charged at a daily rate of “$1000 and includes any travel expenses.”

The Sydney-based chippy was paired with Gold Coast-based Samantha Moitzi in MAFS’ season this year.

“He was desperate to move on and said yes the moment he was offered. It’s a dream come true for him, he would be ecstatic [that he got on the show],’ they added

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Samantha admitted she wasn’t surprised to see him join the cast.

“It’s definitely a show that’s more of an ally to him. He always said he’d like to participate in it, it doesn’t surprise me,” she said.

“I wish him the best and I hope he finds love in the villa but to be honest I think he will love being with the boys, getting a tan and playing pranks on people in the villa.’