How much does it cost to remove a tree, Adelaide?

The cost of removing a tree in Adelaide depends on the size of the tree and the type of tree. The average cost is $1,270 per tree, but this can vary depending on the location, size, age, and species of the tree being removed.

Pruning costs are also dependent on what you want to do with the pruned tree stump. If you want to simply leave it there as a small feature, then you’ll need to pay $150 – $1,200 for pruning. If you want to use your stump as part of a planter or garden feature that requires more soil preparation, then expect to pay between $250 and $4500 for an expertly prepared area that will last many years without maintenance.

Resource: GoTreeQuotes.com.au

What really affects the cost of removing a tree?

It’s open knowledge that not all trees are created equal and this will have huge effects on the overall pricing. Here are some of the few issues that will affect your final bill with an arborist;

The age of the tree

As a tree ages, it spreads its branches, roots, and overall reach. Getting rid of it thus becomes a lot of work and the tree removal company may take their time. In return, this pushes the final costs way higher than dealing with a small tree.

Younger trees will be cheaper to remove, but it’s not always the case as other factors like species come into play. Talking of species.

Tree species

The type of tree species will definitely have an impact on the cost of removal. Take for instance a palm tree. It may look like a simple tree and one can easily assume that the cost will be down. But factor in the preparations and the after works and see the cost may not be as low as you would expect.

The location

Where is your tree located? Are there buildings or fences around it? Is it in the middle or on the edges? All these details will definitely come into play and will affect the final quotation. If the arborists will require special machinery to remove the tree, then be sure to dig deeper in your pocket.

Lopper vs arborists

It may not even be close to your mind that there is a difference between the two, but there is. Most people usually confuse an arborist and a lopper, and that can be a costly mistake. Tree loppers are untrained and uncertified but don’t let that fool you. Most of them have hands-on experience and they tend to be generally cheaper.

On the other hand, arborists are trained and certified and don’t come cheap. Deciding between the two can be tricky, but ultimately it will come down to what you want and the budget.

The cleanup

Do you want to clean up after yourself or do you want the tree removal company to do it for you? Well, the answer to that question will determine if you will be charged a high or low rate. You can time your removal process to coincide with your local council’s garbage collection to bring down the rate.

The size of the tree

This is a no-brainer but it’s worth mentioning that size matters, a lot. A big tree will require special equipment to prep and then remove which means a higher rate. A smaller tree will not need as much, hence a smaller fee.

What to do with the stump

Removing a stump is a lot of work and a bit expensive. If you want to completely do away with the tree together with the stump, you need more funds. But if you can do with leaving the stump in the backyard, it will not be as costly. The only downside is that tree stumps rot and can be the source of pest and insect infestations in your compound. On the flip side, tree stumps can make beautiful structures in your yard. As the homeowner, you have the final say on what will happen.

Tree licenses and permits

Some trees fall under special categories and removing them will require special permits from the government. The South Australian Government has published a raft of requirements that need to be followed while removing trees. You can check them out on the official website.

How to remove your trees cheaply

Getting to remove your trees on a budget can be a tough nut to crack. But with these proven steps, you can avoid paying the high costs.

Compare different companies

Comparison shoppers are often dreaded by many businesses as they are quite effective in getting better deals. Use the same strategy to negotiate a better deal. Call different tree removal companies, ask for a quote, get another quote from a different company and ask if they can match them.

Prepare room to work

When working under a constraint space, tree experts, no matter how qualified, will always be slow. To avoid this, make room for them and remove as many obstacles as you can. It will be worth it in the end.

Sell wood and firewood

Your trees are worth so much more and you can use that to your advantage. Sell the wood to carpenters and builders or even the removal company. This way, you can recoup some of the money you used to pay the removal company. Do the same with the firewood as the cold months will always attract firewood customers.

Negotiate a better deal

Bring out your top guns when it comes to negotiating a better deal. Ask the company for their best offer and try to lower it. Sometimes, all it takes is a compelling discussion and you end up getting a better deal.