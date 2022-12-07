How Morocco’s Hakimi went from ‘difficult moments’ to stardom

Fortune favors the brave. Just ask Achraf Hakimi.

After Morocco and Spain went 120 minutes without goals in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the Paris Saint-Germain right-back was forced to take a penalty, a kick that could rewrite Morocco’s football history.

With the nerves of an entire nation – and neutral fans – on edge, Hakimi stepped up, leaned left, wrong-footed Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon and sent in a perfectly executed Panenka.

It was a legendary chip shot that elevated an already great international career into permanent Moroccan football knowledge.

Happy but difficult upbringing for Hakimi

For Madrid-born Hakimi, the road to the top has been long, winding and bumpy.

He was touted as a star at a very young age and was scouted by Real Madrid. But even though Hakimi joined Europe’s most successful club at the age of eight, he had to scratch and claw for every bit of success that came his way.

Like 800,000 others, Hakimi is part of Spain’s significant Moroccan diaspora. He grew up in a lower-income household in Getafe, an industrial suburb of Madrid. The daily commute to Real Madrid’s Castilla academy exposed him to a much higher standard of living, but he still describes his childhood as “happy” with some “difficult moments”.

“My mother was a cleaner and my father was a street vendor,” he said on the Spanish TV show El Chiringuito. “They gave their lives for me. They have taken many things away from my siblings in order for me to succeed. Today I play for them.”

It was around this time that a teenaged Hakimi began putting together scintillating performances in the UEFA Youth League that catapulted him into local fame.

It was also around this time that he caught the attention of the Royal Moroccan Football Association.

Because the Moroccan diaspora is so large throughout Europe, there is talent spread across Spain, Belgium, France and the Netherlands that the Federation, together with scouts, tracks down and convinces to play for Morocco.

“We scouted Achraf Hakimi when he played with Real Madrid’s U17 team.” Nasser Larguet, then the Federation’s technical director, told FourFourTwo magazine in 2018.

“He was in constant contact with our scouts and asked when our next training camp or match was. I personally made a promise to him that if he continued to work as he did, he would soon join the senior national team.

Sure enough, Hakimi was set to make his national debut in 2016 at age 18, citing sentimental reasons for the decision. Although he flirted with the idea of ​​playing for Spain and made a handful of appearances for Spain’s youth team, Hakimi ultimately never felt like he fit in with La Roja.

“My culture is Moroccan. At home we spoke and ate Moroccan and I am a practicing Muslim. Honestly, I didn’t have to think about it that long,” he said in an interview with L’Equipe magazine. “I used to watch Morocco matches with my father, who always told me about the legendary players of the past.”

In 2017, poised to break into senior football, Real Madrid found themselves in the middle of a historic run in the UEFA Champions League that would see them win three consecutive continental titles.

Under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane, he made nine La Liga appearances and scored two goals, which was enough for him to secure a spot in the national team at the 2018 World Cup.

The tournament in Russia was a frustrating experience for Hakimi and the Atlas Lions. Despite defeating Spain, Portugal and Iran, the team was eliminated in the group stage.

With a World Cup in his pocket, Hakimi was ready to take a major leap in his career and cement a starting position at Real Madrid.

Disappointingly, the club sent him to Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan. Motivated to prove he was good enough, Hakimi took the Bundesliga by storm, scoring 12 goals and providing 17 assists in 73 games over two seasons.

Real Madrid still refused to call on his services.

The constant rejection spurred him on in Italy at Inter Milan, the club he joined in 2020 and where he was an integral part of the Antonio Conté side that returned a scudetto to the blues for the first time in over a year black side of the city. a decade.

Finally, in 2021, after a long journey through adversity, Hakimi was finally recognized for his talent as he made a blockbuster move to French champions PSG in a move worth around $83 million.

It may sound strange to say that a 24-year-old is a true leader of a national team, but Hakimi’s consistently excellent play has been one of the few constants Moroccan supporters have been able to hold on to over the past three years.

When players like Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui came to blows with former managers, Hakimi’s behavior was always unanimously impeccable. Former Morocco manager Vahid Halilhodzic, who hails from Bosnia, even used him as a benchmark for possible prospects during a routine press conference.

“Hakimi’s body fat percentage is 7 percent, while other Moroccan players playing in the national league have a fat mass that varies between 13 and 16 percent,” said Halilhodzic.

As the North Africans struggled to score goals in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, it was Hakimi – a defender – who stepped up and compensated by multiplying his lung-bursting runs down the flank to score two crucial goals.

His unfailing ability to step up when the team needs him has become the norm for the Moroccan faithful. That’s why no one was surprised to see him take the crucial penalty against Spain on Tuesday night.

And that is why he will be relied upon once again to take his game to the next level and help Morocco to a World Cup semi-final.