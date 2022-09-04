How Miranda Hart’s poochon Patti is making her life such fun again

<!–

She is the “healing dog” who helped her through the grief of losing her dog Peggy last year.

And now Miranda Hart has revealed how she shares her life – and vacation – with her mischievous poochon Patti.

The 49-year-old comedian has posted a series of videos and snaps online showing Patti’s antics.

Patti seems to share her owner’s sense of humor, from enjoying a boat trip to wreaking havoc in the house.

In one photo, Patti, who got Miss Hart late last year, has caused chaos by unrolling a roll of paper across the yard. She sheepishly looks at the camera after being caught.

In another, Patti lends a hand with gardening by digging a flower bed with a garden fork in her mouth.

A third image shows the poochon at the front of a boat, with a playful nod to the 1997 movie Titanic with the caption: ‘Queen of the World…’

The Call The Midwife actress introduced Patti to fans last year as “Dame Patience Pattercake Hart the Poochon of Portsmouth (full name Crufts) aka Patti.”

Growing up to 6 inches (15 cm) long, Poochons have a ‘loyal, affectionate nature’ and can live up to 15 years.

Miranda got Patti after her previous 13-year-old dog Peggy, a Shih Tzu-bichon Frize cross, passed away.

She said Peggy helped her through difficult times in her life.

Miranda announced the death of her “loyal, loving best friend” on social media last January, adding that she was taking a break from work and social media.