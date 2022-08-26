WhatsNew2Day
How micro-influencers are earning big bucks

Entertainment
How micro-influencers and mummy bloggers with VERY small followers are making up to $200,000 a year from sponsored posts

Published: 08:01, 26 August 2022

Tammy Hembrow, Anna Paul and Natasha Oakley are some of Australia’s richest and most famous influencers.

But you don’t need millions of followers to make a living by influencing.

According to the AustralianAustralian micro-influencers bring in a whopping $200,000 a year with just 50,000 followers.

Micro-influencers like Phoebe Burgess (pictured) are raking in a lot of money on Instagram

The parenting niche is proving to be incredibly lucrative Down Under.

Influencers with just 25,000 followers can bring in a minimum of $250 per post.

However, some mummy bloggers can reach as much as $2000 per post with the same number, as long as their engagement is high enough.

Micro-influencers are often preferred by brands over larger accounts because they have smaller, more audiences that are easier to target with products.

Love Island Australia's Ari Kumar (pictured) has just 47,000 followers but can still gain approval for promoting sex toys and fast fashion brands

Model Tahlia Giumelli, wife of Tom Burgess, with her 33,000 followers, could easily get at least $300 a mail.

Phoebe Burgess can charge even more, earning up to $600 per post from her 86,000 followers.

Despite making a pretty penny, their earnings are still dwarfed by Australia’s top influencers.

Model Tahlia Giumelli, wife of Tom Burgess, could easily get at least $300 per post with her 33,000 followers

Rebecca Judd, the wife of former Carlton captain Chris Judd, is said to earn $5,500 per sponsored Instagram post, according to Influencer Marketing Hub.

And Married At First Sight star Jules Robinson can make over $5,000.

Tammy Hembrow is estimated to cost between $37,850 and $63,100 for a single sponsored Instagram post.

Bigger influencers like Tammy Hembrow (pictured) can easily earn over $60,000 per post

