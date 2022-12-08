How Michelle Williams found the music of Mitzi Fabelman

NEW YORK (AP) — In both Steven Spielberg’s “The Fables” and Kelly Reichardt’s upcoming “Showing Up,” Michelle Williams plays women where life – societal hurdles and daily nuisances – gets in the way of self-expression.

Mitzi Fabelman, the early 1960s matriarch based on Spielberg’s own mother, has given up her career as a talented concert pianist to start a family. It is a sacrifice that haunts her. It is also a gift that radiates from her.

“I think of her as the piano she loved so much,” says Williams. “That range was in her. That musicianship. That emotional agility. That was her art. That music flowed through her and affected how deeply she could feel. She was the tornado she rode in.”

As an actor, Williams has steered herself right into some indelibly dashing characters: the romantic of “Blue Valentine,” Marilyn Monroe in “My Week With Marilyn,” the tormented ex-wife of “Manchester by the sea.” But if ever there was a role that showed the breadth of Williams’s remarkable reach — her “emotional dexterity” of every note on the piano — it’s Mitzi.

The fictionalized but autobiographical film, currently in theaters, is about Spielberg’s coming of age as a filmmaker. But Mitzi is the painful soul of the film. Occasionally despondent, playful and exuberant, Mitzi’s moods shift with a quicksilver melancholy, caught between undying devotion to her children and the suffocation of her dreams. In many ways, she gives them to her son. It is Mitzi who presents young Sammy/Spielberg with his first film camera. “Movies are dreams that you never forget,” she tells him during his first visit to the cinema.

How life turns into work is deeply embedded in Williams’ emotional life as an actor, a life drawn from personal memories and illuminated by the kind of metamorphosis Mitzi was denied. How the two relate to each other is what she thought as she spoke in a recent interview by Zoom from her home in Brooklyn. Occasionally, Williams’s newborn, her third child and second with her husband, the theater director Thomas Kail, moved in the next room. Balancing a baby and a big new movie can be dizzying. At the recent Gotham Awards where she received a tribute, Williams stood on stage stunned: “What is happening? I shouldn’t even be out of the house. I just had a baby.”

But it may be just the beginning. Williams’ performance in “The Fabelmans” – luminous, captivatingly theatrical, subtly heartbreaking – is expected to earn Williams her fifth Academy Award nomination. It’s an honor that the 42-year-old has yet to win, a shutout that’s looking more and more like a mistake.

But what drives an actor like Williams — an actor of such inner intensity she hasn’t seen her work in over a decade — is closer to her character in “Showing Up.” In it, Williams plays a sculptor of modest human figures, with little hope of attracting a wide audience. The role is almost opposite to Mitzi; Williams’ character, Lizzy, is lonely and less expressive. Her handmade artwork, created between endless interruptions, is about the opposite of something as grand and flashy as a Spielberg production. But she is forced anyway.

“I think it’s like that for everyone,” says Williams. “You never know if what you’re doing will be of interest to anyone but yourself.”

Does that also apply to Williams?

“Ab-so-lutely,” she replies.

THE MEMORIES OF SPIELBERG MINES

Spielberg’s mother, Leah Adler, died in 2017 at the age of 97. His father, Arnold Spielberg, passed away in 2020 at the age of 103. Making “The Fabelmans,” which Tony Kushner and Spielberg wrote during the pandemicbecame a way to commemorate the two most influential figures of his life.

In preparation, Spielberg — whom Williams had in mind a decade earlier after seeing “Blue Valentine” — gave her copious amounts of home videos and photos of his mother to sift through. Williams’ impressions thoroughly informed her interpretation of Mitzi.

“The resonant information this woman conveyed through a photograph was enough for me to work with, to embody her,” she says. That’s how strong her spirit was. You could capture it in a frozen image taken 60 years ago.”

But there was also something Spielberg, who grew up with three sisters, told Williams about his mother that struck her. He said, “We were more like playmates.”

“They got into mischief together. They got confused,” says Williams. And I’ll tell you this: none of her children seem to blame her. I think they thought they had a good childhood. They had fun together. How often do we really let ourselves play with our kids? What do our children want to do with us? Play! She was Peter Pan.”

It’s an aspect of Mitzi that may not be that far removed from Williams himself. This is how she hopes to raise her first daughter, from her relationship with Heath Ledger.

“I like to invest as much magic as possible in that small time frame. I really think childhood is a place where we can get creative work out of for the rest of our lives,” says Williams. “I have always felt very protective of my daughter’s childhood. As I enter two more childhood years, I can see that because I know what it meant to me.

“I grew up in Montana. I grew up riding bareback. I grew up with adventure. I grew up unsupervised. I grew up wandering through natural environments. That wilderness is perhaps the best part of me,” says Williams. “The desire to feel free and investigative and like a natural being, like a human animal, is something I look for again and again in my life.”

MITZI’S CHOICE

The pivotal event of “The Fabelmans” comes when Mitzi reluctantly leaves her husband (played by Paul Dano) for his best friend (Seth Rogen). It is a defining moment for Sammy, caught up in his own burgeoning realization of the power of cinema to capture, shape and distort reality. For Mitzi, it’s a desperate attempt at self-preservation.

“I thought she had already had a near-death experience. When she gave up her dream of becoming a concert pianist, she experienced what it’s like for a part of you to die,” says Williams. So when she’s faced with another near-death experience, do I stay in this marriage or do I allow myself to go where my heart leads? — she knows she can’t die again. There will be nothing left of her.”

For Kushner, whose plays fuse domestic life with political currents, Mitzi is a mid-century woman who only occasionally experiences more modern freedoms. He and Williams talked about the uncertainty and pain of her choice.

“What is in her that allows her to make this decision? Is it her artistry? Is it courage? Is it how big her emotions are? Why could this woman claim her life in this way? says Williams. “I don’t know, but I do think it allowed her children to do the same, to lay claim to their own lives. That, I think, is one of the greatest gifts you give to your children, showing them how to be a full-fledged person.

LETTING GO

Williams’ favorite thing to hear on set was Spielberg behind the monitor saying, “I’ve got an idea.” In one particularly vivid scene during a camping trip, Mitzi dances in the headlights of a parked car, swaying to a melody seemingly just out of range. Spielberg had a lot of improvised ideas for shooting that scene. Williams, who came from Gwen Verdon in the miniseries “Fosse/Verdon,” used the composure of a dancer to give Spielberg as many options as possible. “Mitzi wasn’t a dancer per se, but she acted like one,” she says.

Moments like that during the making of “The Fabelmans,” says Williams, were so intoxicating that she wanted to “eat the sky” on set. When Williams was 12, she decided she wanted to be an actress after seeing not just a play on stage, but “the whole hive behind it.” “I wanted to be in a family,” she says. After discovering that on “The Fabelmans,” it wasn’t easy to let go of Mitzi.

“It’s hard to let them go. It’s sad to let them go. You’ve spent so much time with them to the exclusion of other things and people in your life,” says Williams. is a slow process of letting them go And I can try to cling to the couple or maybe a lot of things they taught me You can’t help but be influenced by their spirit as it lives with you She was definitely a big loss for me. I fell to the floor when this movie was over. I cried in a way that surprised me.”

But there are parts of Mitzi that still live with Williams.

“Coming on vacation, isn’t a camera the perfect gift for any kid this year?” she says smiling. “That’s what my kids get.”

