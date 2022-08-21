How medicinal cannabis changed everything for Newcastle NRL legend Andrew Johns post-retirement

NRL Immortal Andrew John’s life ‘wasn’t in a good way’ before he was introduced to medical cannabis – which changed his life.

Medicinal cannabis expert, Dr. James Stewart, works with Johns and a number of other leading athletes who have benefited immensely from using medicinal cannabis after retiring from elite sport.

He told the Daily Mail Australia that Johns’ mind and body struggled after retiring after 304 top-level games with multiple concussions and a serious neck injury.

NRL legend Andrew Johns with partner Kate Kendall. The great NSW has changed his life since retirement with medical cannabis

dr. James Stewart (left) with Andrew Johns at an event on the benefits of medicinal cannabis

“He got brain fog, he forgot things, he couldn’t surf almost every day because of his neck pain and headache,” Dr. Stewart to the Daily Mail Australia about John’s post-footy struggles.

“He had a seizure a few times a month, which is very dangerous for someone who likes to surf. He was not in a good way.

“And then he started it (medicinal cannabis) and he hasn’t had a seizure since. He texts me every week to thank you, mate. It’s unbelievable, it saved my life,” said Dr Stewart.

Andrew Johns played 23 games for NSW during a storied rugby league career

Johns revealed last month the massive impact that medical cannabis has had on not only his chronic pain, but also his overall well-being and mental state.

“I’ve been taking medicinal cannabis for 18 months now, as well as the medication I’m on…and I’m seizure free,” Johns told the Sunday Telegraph.

He said he had been forced to rely on sleeping pills and anti-inflammatory tablets for nearly 30 years, especially for back and neck pain, but medical cannabis had reversed that need.

Andrew Johns celebrates after winning the 2001 Grand Final for the Knights

“I can go to the park now and kick the footy. I can jog. I hadn’t run for 10 years. It’s so much fun running around and playing with the kids,” Johns says of the way his life has changed since using medicinal cannabis.

“Of course, after I got home from calling footy, I’d be tied up. I used to have sleeping pills to put me to sleep, but I haven’t had a sleeping tablet in those 18 months.

‘I read a lot, but sometimes my mind wanders. Now my concentration is better. And my partner Kate says I’m calmer,” Johns said.

Johns, who has been in a long-term relationship with yoga instructor Kate Kendall since 2016, has three children and currently works as a footy analyst for Channel 9’s NRL coverage.

Andrew John with partner Kate Kendall, who has said Johns is much calmer since using medicinal cannabis

The Newcastle Knights legend suffered multiple concussions, a bulging disc in his neck and multiple other serious injuries during his storied NRL career, in addition to being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

He admitted to taking drugs during his career in one of the most explosive interviews in the sport and was arrested in 2007 for possession of ecstasy in a London tube station.

Now the drug he uses is both legal and life-altering.

Andrew Johns suffered a concussion, a bulging disc in his neck and a serious knee injury during his NRL career for the Knights

With head injuries, concussions and the effects that have left retired footy players completely in the spotlight, medical cannabis is now raising its hand as a safe treatment that can give players quality of life back.

“There’s really good evidence coming out that medical cannabis will help the post-concussion syndrome that (some of) our footy players have,” said Dr. Stewart, something Johns himself has suffered from.

‘Post-concussion syndrome and CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) are subtle. You don’t realize it on the outside, but inside it’s cloudy and you can’t think of rational thoughts.’

Medical cannabis may not be used by current athletes unless a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) has been checked by the sports drug authority WADA.

Andrew Johns has been commenting on NRL games on TV since he retired

Times may change, though, as Johns and other high-profile sports figures such as Lauren Jackson, Damien Hardwick, Alastair Clarkson and Damien Oliver have spoken out about the huge benefits they’ve had.

“I think the sports organizations are getting by now because they’re seeing old players come out now, and a lot of the people on the board of the sport are old players themselves,” said Dr. Stewart when asked if medical cannabis could soon play a role. role with current players.

‘They (footballers) are always guzzling anti-inflammatories, giving their guts grief and all sorts of things; but now I think they see the benefits of what medicinal cannabis has.

“Now that Andrew Johns and all those other guys are coming out too, I think this is something we can do to protect our players and also extend some retirements,” said Dr. stewart.

From left: AFL coach Damien Hardwick, Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson and Doctor James Stewart at an event highlighting the benefits of medicinal cannabis

Johns joined the sports advisory board of leading sports science company Levin Health earlier this year to address the broader issue of chronic pain from sports and also the stigma surrounding medicinal cannabis.

dr. Stewart is one of the company’s medical advisors, with legendary AFL coaches Damien Hardwick and Alastair Clarkson also fierce medical cannabis advocates, with Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson and champion jockey Damien Oliver on the board.

Jackson, who is making a remarkable basketball comeback for the 41-year-old Aussie, backed up Johns’ comments about the good benefits medical cannabis has given him.

“I didn’t come back to court until April, earlier this year, and my treatment plan before I started playing with medical cannabis again is playing a big part in my recovery from chronic pain,” she said earlier this month.

“I had stopped playing basketball with sore ankles and was able to get a prescription through my doctor, which made my ankles feel much better and I could get more exercise to do more of the things I enjoy.”