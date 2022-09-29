How Max Verstappen can win his second F1 world title this weekend 

A look into the history books of Formula 1 tells us that very few manage to take the world title with much of the season left.

And Verstappen needed every race, hell, every lap last season in his epic battle with Lewis Hamilton to take his first championship in the Abu Dhabi final.

There will be no such drama this time around, not such controversy as he has a chance to walk out of Singapore with the title sewn with five races left on the calendar.

Max Verstappen has the chance to claim the earliest F1 championship in the past 20 years

For that, he needs disappointing displays from Charles Leclerc (left) and Sergio Perez (right)

Singapore, Japan, United States, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi remain excellent on the 2022 calendar and that is its dominance so far, Verstappen heads to the Marina Bay Circuit for the first time in three years with a shot at glory.

As things stand, four drivers remain mathematically in the battle for the world title: Verstappen, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Verstappen has a 116-point lead over Leclerc, a 125-point lead over Perez and a 132-point lead over Russell.

Michael Schumacher (left) took his famous title in 2002 with six races to go

It is inevitable that Verstappen will make his way to world title No. 2, but if he can pull it off – albeit against all odds – in Singapore it would be the earliest finish of a season in 20 years.

In 2002, when there were only 17 races compared to the 22 now on the calendar, it was Michael Schumacher who made history.

The iconic German driver took his title in July that season with six races to go. To this day, it is a record that has not been broken.

But Verstappen is closer than most and would match Nigel Mansell’s record with five races to go after the Briton’s 1992 success.

To take the title in Singapore, Verstappen:

Must win the race with fastest lap (26 points), have Leclerc finish eighth (four points) or lower and teammate Perez fourth (12 points) or lower

Alternatively, he wins the race without fastest lap (25 points), Leclerc finishes ninth (two points) or lower and Perez is fourth (12 points) or lower without claiming the fastest lap; Perez finishing fifth with fastest lap (11 points) would be enough for Verstappen’s title, depending on Leclerc

Admittedly, the chances of closing it out this weekend are slim, but not out of reach given the reliability and strategic issues facing Ferrari this season.

Take the first part, Verstappen winning the race, the only thing he can control.

Verstappen is currently on a career-best winning streak of five consecutive wins following his success at Monza and while Red Bull’s car is not the favorite at Singapore circuit, no one is betting on the Dutchman’s quality at the moment.

To Leclerc, a driver who has three DNFs to his name this season alone – coming in Spain, Azerbaijan and France.

It’s a marked difference from the controversy surrounding Verstappen’s first title – when he beat Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi on the final lap of the race

The Red Bull driver (center) cuts a much more relaxed figure as he arrives in Singapore

DRIVING STANDS 1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 335 2 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 219 3 Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 210 4 George Russell (Mercedes) 203 5 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 187 6 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 168 7 Lando Norris (McLaren) 88 8 Esteban Ocon (Alps) 66 9 Fernando Alonso (Alps) 59 10 Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 46 11 Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 22 12 Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 22 13 Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 20 14 Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 19 15 Mick Schumacher (Hare) 12 16 Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) 11 17 Zhou Guanyu (Alpha Romeo) 6 18 Lance Walk (Aston Martin) 5 19 Alex Albon (Williams) 4 20 Nick de Vries (Mercedes) 2 21 Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 0 22 Nico Hulkenberg (Aston Martin) 0

Ferrari has conceded a number of races this season due to botched strategy or reliability issues and there is no guarantee that Leclerc will go from one flag to the next.

What feels more like a guarantee is that if he makes it to the finish line, he never made it outside the top six this season when he did.

He has too much of a pace advantage over Alpine, AlphaTauri, McLaren and others in midfield and Verstappen could use chaos behind him if he can get his nose up front, as it so often succeeds.

“The car was very heavy,” he moaned after the Monza win—not that it stopped him.

“It was also too heavy in the wrong place on the car, so that’s why it was just a lot more understeer and prone to forward [brake] lock.

“I don’t think it will be a problem in Singapore, but we might run into different kinds of things.

“We haven’t been there for a while. It’s normally a pretty bumpy track so we just have to work on the set up, see how these cars react to the bumps and try to go as fast as we can.”

Qualification is always important, but especially in Marina Bay where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

Leclerc has qualified on pole eight times this year in 16 races and if the Monegasque driver can reach nine poles in 2022, Verstappen’s hopes may have to move to Japan in Suzuka next week.

But an exclusive club awaits, only 16 drivers in the history of the sport have won two or more F1 World Championships.

Together with seven-time champion Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, five-time winner Juan Manuel Fangio, four-time champion Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel and three-time winner Jack Brabham, Sir Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, ​​Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna.

If and when Verstappen achieves the 2022 crown, he will join British drivers Graham Hill and Jim Clark, as well as Alberto Ascari, Emerson Fittipaldi, Mika Häkkinen and Fernando Alonso as multiple F1 champions.