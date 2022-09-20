How many people watched the Queen’s funeral? Viewing figures revealed

Billions of people worldwide are expected to have tuned in to watch the historic state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, leaving TV bosses with “abnormally high” viewing figures.

Britain’s stunning send-off for the nation’s beloved monarch is expected to be the most-watched moment in television history, with more than half the world’s population expected to have seen it.

The adored sovereign received the biggest expulsion in British history on Monday after her record 70 years as Commonwealth head of state.

And the huge number of viewers watching the spectacle from home, from the field and from the cinemas has left statisticians struggling to make sense of the total.

It had been hoped that the figures would be revealed at 9.30 Tuesday by the Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB).

But it is now believed that it will take hours more to count the huge number of viewers.

In a statement, Overnights.TV – which compiles the TV figures – told MailOnline: ‘We have been informed by BARB that due to abnormally high viewing levels for The State Funeral data will be delayed today.’

The Queen’s historic state funeral on Monday attracted a record number of viewers from around the globe who watched as her coffin was dragged through the streets of London

The figure is believed to have eclipsed those who lined up to witness Princess Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles in 1981, which was watched by around a billion people

1985: More than 1.9 billion watched the late Freddie Mercury wow the Wembley crowd for their iconic Live Aid show

Millions of mourners packed into Westminster and Buckingham Palace to attend the Queen’s funeral, with people flying from as far afield as the globe to be part of the commemoration.

And countless more lined the roads from London to Windsor, where Her Majesty was eventually laid to rest, with lines six or seven deep pictured during the Queen’s final 22-mile journey from Wellington Arch to St George’s Chapel, where she was laid to rest at next to her husband, father, mother and sister in the royal crypt

Such is the love for the 96-year-old monarch around the world, her funeral was always expected to attract a large number of viewers – with the total predicted to surpass the previous record opening of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, watched by 3.5 billion people .

More than half the world’s population was expected to have seen the final chapter of the second Elizabethan age draw to a close as the Queen was laid to rest at Windsor.

Live coverage of the performance was broadcast across BBC One, BBC News and iPlayer throughout the day, with ITV and Sky also broadcasting the event.

The BBC and ITV are still compiling their total figures from the day, MailOnline understands.

1996: An estimated 3.5 billion people watched boxing icon Muhammad Ali light the Olympic torch and open the Atlanta Games

2005: More than two billion tuned in to watch the series of Live8 benefit concerts

2010/11: More than 1.1 billion people watched Sydney’s epic New Year’s Eve fireworks display

Around a million people are believed to have packed into a 1.5km square area in Westminster on Monday to witness the performance.

And on Tuesday, the government revealed that 250,000 people had queued to pay their respects to the Queen as she lay in state inside Westminster Hall.

The momentous occasion was Britain’s first state funeral since wartime Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill on 24 January 1965.

Figures are still being compiled this morning, but it is expected to eclipse any other live TV in history.

Ahead of the milestone event, industry experts had predicted that a staggering 4.1 billion viewers were expected to tune in to the broadcast.

This would smash the previous record of 3.5 billion, which reportedly saw boxing great Muhammad Ali open the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

If their predictions are correct, the Queen’s state funeral would eclipse all other broadcast records – including the Live8 concerts in 2005, Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks in 2010 and the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana.

Carolina Beltramo, television analyst at WatchTVAbroad.com, said: ‘Such is the love and admiration for Queen Elizabeth II around the world that her funeral is set to be the biggest live television event in history.

“Generations of people across the globe will not have been alive the last time pomp and pageantry on this scale was seen.

“Although it is a sad occasion, they can be forgiven for being captivated by a spectacle that reverberates through history. For that reason alone, they will be drawn to see the dawn of this new era in their billions.

‘No fewer than 4.1 billion people are expected to tune in on Monday to watch this historic moment when half the people on planet Earth pause to pay their respects.

“Thanks to advances in technology that mean most of us now carry TVs around in our pockets, ratings will eclipse the opening ceremony of the Atlanta Olympics, when 3.6 billion people watched Muhammad Ali light the Olympic torch in 1996.

‘In contrast, an estimated 2.5 billion people watched the service for Diana, Princess of Wales, 25 years ago, with 31 million Britons tuning in.’

More than 4,000 military personnel were involved in the Queen’s state funeral, which ended at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, pictured above

A sea of ​​people with flags and bunting lined the route into Windsor as Her Majesty made her final journey on Monday afternoon

Queen Elizabeth II today rests in peace for eternity in the Royal Vault under St George’s Chapel with her husband, father, mother and sister.

She is the 12th British monarch to be buried in Windsor and has chosen to be with her family following the “Us Four” principle pursued by her father George VI.

He repeatedly told his daughter that after her brother’s abdication, a happy and united royal family was the most important thing in life after the duties of a monarch.

It came after a highly symbolic and moving public moment in which the Queen’s crown, orb and scepter were removed from her coffin so she could enter her grave under St George’s Chapel Windsor ‘as a simple Christian soul’.

Her Majesty was carried by eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, who raised and lowered the Queen’s 500 pound lead-lined coffin no fewer than 10 times on its journey from Westminster Hall to St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where she rests peacefully today