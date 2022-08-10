There is no doubt severance pay is a hit — the show’s first season made our list of the best entertainment of 2022, even because it “paints the darkest possible portrait of how mega-corporations think about and treat their employees.” For a practical example of that treatment, all you need to do is ask: what is happening when the people make it severance pay ask Apple how big a hit it really is.

In a bit of frustration that will be familiar to anyone trying to figure out what Apple means by the performance of its custom ARM processors, it turns out that even Ben Stiller, the executive producer and director of severance pay, could not get detailed data on how many people are watching. Here is what he said in an interview with Decision maker:

“They don’t tell you the numbers. It’s really weird. So you get these charts and graphs, like I said, that have peaks and troughs. But you don’t know what the baseline is. I think it could be, based on 100 people or could be, 200 million people. We do not know. They actually say, ‘Yeah, this is going well.’ You try to interpret what they say.”

As he went on to say, this is in line with how other streamers, such as Netflix and even Disney Plus, have frustrated their viewers, industry viewers, and sometimes the people who create their original content by refusing to cough up details about viewership data.

52 Emmy nominations and an award-winning “special conversation” event are of course a good sign, but I want to know: how does severance pay stack next to something like You better call Saul? Can it beat NVIDIA’s RTX 3090 using real stats rather than some bizarre wattage-based power consumption comparison? Like Apple’s M-series processor family, we know: severance pay the performance is impressive and having reasonable numbers to help evaluate could save anyone time and confusion.

Regardless of how many people watched the show, or what happens at the Emmy Awards on September 12, season two of severance pay is already in the works.