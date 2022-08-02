How many dates to go on to get to know someone: Matchmaker Maria Avgitidis reveals the 12 date rule

A matchmaker has revealed her 12 date rule to help singles find their perfect match.

Maria Avgitidis, from the US, said the key to getting to know someone before having sex is to understand whether you “really like them or not.”

“When we have sex, we pass a heavy dose of oxytocin (known as the ‘love drug’) through our bodies. Suddenly we’re wearing rose-colored glasses, so not only are the red flags hard to see, but the pink flags are just invisible,” Maria said in the podcast Finding Mr Height.

“What the 12-date rule does is you take a step back and you intentionally get to know someone to determine if you really like this person.”

And the rule doesn’t require you to go on 12 physical dates — it could simply be a 20-minute phone or video call, but texting is out of the question.

Matchmaker Maria Avgitidis (pictured) said that when dating, the key is to get to know someone before having sex to understand whether you really like them or not

The 12 date rule doesn’t require you to go on 12 physical dates – it can simply be a 20 minute phone or video call, but texting is out of the question (stock image)

“A date is anything that is a phone call, a video call, or a face-to-face date that lasts more than 20 minutes and up to three hours,” Maria said, adding how you can have up to two dates in one day based on this rule.

“Let’s say you have two one-hour facetimes with them, that’s two dates,” she continued.

“Then you go out all day on an eight o’clock Sunday, that’s still two dates, because you only have two dates in one day.”

During the 12 dates, try to learn four essential factors about the other person – including how they are on both a good and a bad day and how they react when you have a good or bad day

What You Should Always Learn About Someone When You’re Dating 1. How are they on a good day? 2. How are they on a bad day? 3. How do they react when I’m having a bad day? 4. How are they then I have a good day?

Maria also said that “texting doesn’t help” because you still don’t know what the other person is like.

“You haven’t had a single date with them yet, how do you know if you like this person?” she asked.

During the 12 dates, try to learn four essential factors about the other person — including how they are on both a good and a bad day and how they react when you’re having a good or bad day.

During this process, singles will likely find that they won’t make it to the second or third date after learning more about the other person.

Maria said the “most important” thing to learn about the other person is how they react when you’re having a good day, such as getting a promotion or going out to lunch with friends.

“You can learn a lot about someone in the 12-date rule,” she said, adding that this process can only take two weeks instead of three months.

Maria also said ‘text and don’t say anything’ because you still don’t know how the other person is (stock image)

What is the 12-date rule? The 12-Date Rule allows singles to get to know the person they’re dating and their behavior By resisting sex, you can see the person and notice any red flags The 12 date rule doesn’t require you to go on 12 physical dates – it can simply be a 20 minute phone or video call, but texting is out of the question The process can only take two to three weeks instead of months Be open to the person you’re dating if you don’t want to have sex with them yet and the reason why

During the dates, Maria encouraged singles to talk to the person they are dating about waiting to have sex until you feel comfortable.

“You should say, ‘I really like you, but I’d like to wait to have sex and I want you to know three things’.”

Maria said you should tell the person you’re dating how much you love them and say “you’re great in bed,” even if you have to tell a cheeky lie.

Then let them know that you will notify them as soon as you are ready to have sex.

“If you say those three things to a straight man, it immediately covers the basis of what he initially thought when you told him you don’t want to have sex,” Maria said, clearing any doubt.

Maria also said you’re not “doomed” if you go to bed together before the last date.