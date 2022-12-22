How many ambulances get stuck outside YOUR hospital?

Eight in 10 NHS ambulances have to wait at least 30 minutes outside busy emergency units in parts of England, shocking data today shows.

Nearly 70,000 patients were rushed to hospitals by 999 crew members last week.

But more than 28,000 – or 40 percent – experienced delays of at least 30 minutes before being reported to emergency services.

The numbers, described as “monstrous,” are worse than ever in recent winter crises.

However, analysis by MailOnline shows that up to 85 percent of ambulances experienced massive waiting times in the hardest-hit hospitals in the Southwest.

NHS statistics exposing the pressure on the ambulance service only goes up until the week ending Dec. 18.

The knock-on effects of yesterday’s strikes – the largest since the 1980s – will not be visible until next week.

Health chiefs warned of a calm before the storm last night after 999 calls plummeted in many areas amid the chaos, prompting warnings of an immediate bounceback in calls.

Insiders have said ERs and departments are facing a “very challenging” Christmas.

Nearly 70,000 patients were rushed to hospitals by 999 crew members last week. But more than 28,000 – or 40 percent – experienced delays of at least 30 minutes before being reported to emergency services

The ambulance transfer should be in 15 minutes.

Delays can occur due to emergency units being overwhelmed by many ambulances at once and a lack of beds.

Not all delays end up trapping patients in the back of ambulances, some are left in hospital corridors.

It causes chaos as paramedic crews have to stay with patients, piling up lines of ambulances unable to attend calls.

This has a huge collateral effect on response times, with heart attack victims in parts of the country waiting hours for 999 crew members.

Image shows average response times for category 1, 2, 3 and 4 calls to ambulance services across England (left), and right average response time for each call (red) compared to target response time (blue) for all Services

Graphical representation of the average time it takes ambulance services across England to pick up 999 calls

Ambulances parked outside West Midlands Ambulance Service headquarters in Coventry, during strikes by paramedics, ambulance technicians and call handlers across England and Wales yesterday. NHS is relying on a recovery today after patients delay treatment

MailOnline’s analysis included data from today’s Weekly Situation Report, a continuous stream of data that tracks the state of the health service during its busiest period.

It excluded hospitals that recorded fewer than 100 ambulance arrivals during the week.

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust saw 84.9 per cent of all 999 arrivals delayed by at least 30 minutes.

Torbay and South Devon (82.6 per cent) and University Hospitals Plymouth (79.3 per cent) rounded out the top three.

By contrast, only 5.9 per cent of ambulances took that long outside Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals.

Activists told MailOnline that the ‘unacceptable’ figures showed that ambulance services are a ‘postcode lottery’.

Dennis Reed, director of senior citizens’ organization Silver Voices, said: ‘Obviously it’s a postcode lottery, but it’s bad everywhere.

“None of the government’s targets are being met as far as I can see and we’ve been saying it for months – the wait is unacceptable.

‘Our members in Cornwall have raised this issue. There is only one major hospital nearby and if you have 30 ambulances waiting outside you are in big trouble.

“Rural areas take longer to get patients anyway, so they need shorter waiting times outside hospitals – not worse.”

The NHS is bracing for a surge in demand for emergency care following strikes by nurses and paramedics.

Thousands of paramedics across England and Wales walked out yesterday following action by nurses on Tuesday as the NHS braced for added pressure as the knock-on effect of the union action.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay is considering fast-tracking an NHS pay rise next year in a bid to resolve the dispute, but has so far ruled out any movement in current wages.

Mr Barclay said: “My door is always open to talk to unions about concerns about working conditions”, but “we have an independent wage control body – which the unions have campaigned for – and we will continue to delay that process to ensure that decisions balance the needs of the workforce and the wider economy.”

A 4×4 outside Royal Sussex County Hospital yesterday as members of the public were forced to take loved ones to A&E themselves

Ambulance services hit more than half of the UK yesterday

Saffron Cordery, interim director of NHS Providers, representing England’s hospital and ambulance services, said the coming days will be a ‘challenging time’ due to pent-up demand for services following the strikes.

“I think emergency departments in particular will feel the strain in those areas where there were strikes, which was for ambulance services in every part of the country except the east of England,” she told Sky News.

“So some real pressure there, pent up demand, and also the added pressure of rescheduling all those surgeries and appointments that had to be postponed.”

While the highest level of alerts for ambulance services has been withdrawn in some places, trusts have warned the public that the health service remains under enormous pressure.

East of England Ambulance Service and North West Ambulance Service both retracted their critical incident status but added that the NHS ‘remains under extreme pressure’ and 999 and 111 services are ‘still being challenged’.

Ms Cordery said the extra demand will hit an NHS where there are already ‘fundamental staff shortages’, with frontline workers ‘significantly overworked’.

“What we need to see now is the government coming to the table and having a serious discussion and negotiation about pay, because this dispute is about pay and it’s also about working conditions and protecting patients,” she said.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents most health organisations, said the service was ‘doing as well as expected’ on Wednesday.

But he said the NHS could not cope with a winter of strikes and industrial action.

In other related news…

Revealed six-figure salaries of hard-left union barons behind ambulance strikes: One is a former communist, another was expelled from Labour, and a third says she is ‘open to working on the fringes of the law’

NHS will spend £100,000 on a program that teaches staff how to be inclusive of pregnant transgender men… and it could encourage them to say things like ‘breastfeed’

Up to 30. THOUSAND appointments and surgeries were canceled due to NHS nursing strikes…so how badly was YOUR hospital affected?